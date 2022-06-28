Tool developed by UM business professor helps prepare typhoon relief supplies in the Philippines

FACULTY QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Distributing aid to typhoon victims requires storing goods in the best place before the typhoon hits. The tricky part is knowing where it is.

Joline Uichanco

Joline Uichancoassistant professor of technology and operations at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, developed a method to understand it.

As detailed in a recently published study in Manufacturing and Service Operations Management, Uichanco developed a data-driven model for demand forecasting and relief delivery. It allows a government or aid agency to put information in front of a storm and get recommendations on the most effective way to position aid supplies before the storm hits.

Although Uichanco’s work focuses specifically on the Philippines, which is particularly vulnerable to typhoons, a similar approach could be used to develop tools to prepare for typhoons and hurricanes around the world, she said.

Uichanco discusses the inspiration and potential impact of her work.

What prompted you to address the problem of typhoon relief?

In 2013, there was a major typhoon, Typhoon Haiyan. I was on Facebook and many of my friends and family in the Philippines were saying, “Hey, this typhoon is historic; It is expected to be the strongest typhoon ever recorded on earth. “

And it really was. After that, I watched the international news and I saw all these people in the hit areas who were hungry and thirsty. But the government and humanitarian organizations only had problems with delivering food and water.

Since at that time I had just earned my doctorate. specializing in supply chains, I thought maybe I could do something to improve things in the Philippines, maybe not for this typhoon, but for the future. I grew up in the Philippines and every year we would have typhoons that affected a lot of people.

One of the critical points you point out is that relief supplies need to be in place before the typhoon hits, rather than trying to make a wide distribution afterwards. Is this something that is widely known?

The Philippines is an archipelago of about 7,600 islands. After a typhoon strikes, it is very difficult to do something reactive and move the resources where they are needed. After a typhoon, there is a lot of chaos. Ports can be damaged and overloaded by all ongoing response activities. This is why, especially for the Philippines, the pre-placement of relief items before a typhoon is very important. This idea is well known by the leading disaster management agency in the Philippines.

The challenge with pre-positioning is that you need really good models to anticipate demand for relief items. Otherwise, you will decide in advance on the wrong islands and you will be in a worse position than if you did not decide at all. Poor demand forecasting is the reason why no default is made. It is not as easy as, say, Amazon predicting demand for a product where you have a lot of data to work with. With humanitarian supply chains, it is difficult to predict the demand for something that is rare and has far-reaching effects. So even though pre-positioned relief supplies are known to be important, they do not. They do not have the necessary predictive models to assist them with pre-positioning supplies.

So how did you handle this problem?

First, I studied public records from Typhoon Haiyan. I saw that the government was able to distribute food, but the distribution was very limited in the first seven days after Haiyan arrived on land. From the news reports, I learned how difficult it is to distribute food after the fact, and that pre-proposal supplies are essential. I then developed a model to optimize the distribution of supplies. I realized that the optimization model is actually the simple part; the hardest part is a model to predict demand. To predict the demand for relief items in a city, I wanted to use information about the vulnerability of the city risk, e.g. the population index and its exposure to risk, such as proximity to the typhoon path.

Since the Philippines has had many typhoons in the past, I wanted to use historical data to train this model. I used Philippine registration data and housing data for risk vulnerability data. In terms of risk exposure, I used data on typhoon tracks and wind speeds of past typhoons. To train the model, I had to collect data on the current demand for relief items during past typhoons. I found that the Philippines actually keeps very detailed daily records of needs and response activities throughout past typhoons. This gave me a lot of data that I could use to develop a demand forecasting model. From the demand forecasting model and the optimization model, I created a comprehensive data-driven planning tool for preliminary relief positioning.

And is it fully functional and available to use now by government or aid agencies?

Yes. I published the letter that provides details about the models, so this knowledge is now available to the public. Developing a decision support tool is simple once you have the forecasting model and optimization models.

Your writing notes that this approach can be applied in countries other than the Philippines. How would this work?

One thing I have learned from this project is that determining the specific location is very important. Because the Philippines is an archipelago, improving the accuracy of a forecasting model can really make a big difference. In the context of the United States, for example, the conditions are very different. Not only do you have less frequent storms, but you have far more opportunities in terms of transportation. But the idea of ​​using data to create demand forecasts for aid items is something that can be applied anywhere, and it is something that is lacking in many humanitarian logistics research.