CivaTech Oncology was selected to be presented at the BIO International Conference





SAN DIEGO – (TELI BUSINESS) – CivaTech Oncology Inc., a leading developer of radioactive cancer therapy made a presentation about CivaSheet at the Organic Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Annual Conference on June 14, 2022 in San Diego California. BIO International connects key research and early stage innovations with industry and investors. CivaThech of CivaTech Oncology was supported in development and clinical trials by the National Institutes of Health / National Cancer Institute and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR). SBIR, a government program coordinated by the Small Business Administration, plays a valuable role in starting new companies that develop meaningful life-changing products and improve cancer outcomes. SBIR grants have continued to support small businesses seeking commercialization even in the midst of a global pandemic. Funds from NCI SBIR have helped CivaSheet technology gain ground despite the challenging healthcare environment. Suzanne Babcock, CEO of CivaTech Oncology, pointed out that the role of SBIR has been crucial in developing the device and generating a platform that treats many types of cancer including non-small cell lung cancer, pancreas, colorectal, head and neck, sarcomas of soft tissue. and more. CivaSheet, a new biologically absorbable internal radiation treatment, is implanted in less than 30 minutes in the operating room at the time of surgery. It prevents cancer recurrence by delivering a highly targeted dose of radiation directly to the surgical border where the remaining cancer cells may remain. Results from clinical trials have shown tremendous improvements in therapeutic outcomes. CivaSheet is a flexible, implantable device for intraoperative radiation therapy (brachytherapy) which emits unilateral radiation using integrated gold protection. This ensures a homogeneous dose of radiation on one side while protecting healthy tissues. This feature is completely unique to CivaSheet allowing physicians to safely deliver aggressive radiation doses immediately adjacent to healthy and sensitive tissue. To date, no radiation-related complications or side effects have been reported in patients. About CivaTech Oncology: For more information about CivaSheet or CivaTech Oncology, please visit www.civatechoncology.com or call 919-314-1515 (Randy Harrison). Taylor RJ, Todor D, Kaplan BJ, Stover W, Fields EC. CivaSheet Intraoperative Radiation Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer. Brachytherapy. 2022 March-April; 21 (2): 255-259. doi: 10.1016 / j.brachy.2021.10.007

