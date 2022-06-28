Caitlin Kelley: Director, Center for Global Advanced Leadership and Engagement

Contact for Media: Terry Tush | Director, Marketing and Communication 405-744-2703 | [email protected]

Caitlin Kelley has spent her entire life preparing to lead the Center for Global Advanced Leadership and Engagement (CAGLE).

Her first international experience was at the age of 14, when she traveled to Germany to stay with a host family for a month on the outskirts of Hamburg. She spent a year as an exchange student studying in Vienna, Austria while in college, and returned to spend another two years as a teaching assistant through the Austrian-American Fulbright Commission. Since then she has traveled to more than 50 countries.

A lifelong student, she earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a master’s in international education from the School of International Training in Vermont, a master in communication with a focus on intercultural communication from the University of Alabama. and is working on a doctorate in higher education from OSU (with expiration date spring 2023).

Kelley has worked in various roles with international students at the University of Arkansas, Kansas State University, Alabama, Georgia Tech and most recently as a graduate research associate at OSU.

What is CAGLE?

CAGLE is the Center for Global Advanced Leadership and Engagement, and is named after OSU alum Roger Cagle and his wife, Cindy. They are strong supporters of international engagement and wanted to ensure that Spears students had access to global experiences. Through their donation and vision, the CAGLE Center is the center of global initiatives for the Spears Business School. Over the past few years, hundreds of Spears Business students have had the opportunity to study abroad while also earning business-specific credits.

Why did you accept this role in running the center?

My acceptance of this role was twofold: the first was the position and the second was what I could bring into it. The CAGLE Center has traditionally focused its efforts on overseas study experiences for Spears Business students. However, the job description made it clear that the administration is willing to expand its focus to include additional types of international initiatives such as university partnerships, faculty engagement, and global programming. I was really drawn to this idea to take the center to the next level of engagement and I knew that my history of working with different internationalization efforts would allow me to think about the future of the center through multiple lenses.

What is your vision and goals for the center?

My vision is that the CAGLE Center will provide access to global experiences for all Spears business actors, including students, faculty, and staff. My goal is to expand the range of available international experiences beyond overseas travel programs to include a wider range of initiatives including strong partnerships with international institutions, faculty exchanges, lectures as well as events focused on global business topics and recruiting and engaging international students. Through engaging in these activities, an additional goal is to raise levels of global awareness, understanding and competence among Spears students so that they feel prepared for a global market.

Why should an OSU business student be interested in the center and its goals?

Business is global. As our students graduate, many of the opportunities they seek will include a global component, such as working with clients in other countries, having outside partners, or working in multinational companies with branches across the globe. Regardless of the scope, having a better understanding of the world, the people in it and the different business practices will give students a better basis for entering the global workforce.

What do you hope the center has achieved in 10 years?

By 2032, I hope the CAGLE Center will have established some strategic, sustainable and active partnerships with institutions around the world across continents and cultures. Through these partnerships I hope to see expanded and influential engagement options for students and faculty contributing to a culture of global thinking within Spears Business. I hope that global concepts and examples will be incorporated into the college curriculum, programs, events and extracurricular activities. I hope every student and faculty member feels like they have had a global experience within Spears even if they would not be able to travel off-campus.