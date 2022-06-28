Eoin Morgan retires, draws the curtain on his glorious international career





Eoin Morgan confirmed his retirement from international cricket and resigned as England’s white ball captain after more than seven years on Tuesday. After England’s horrific failure at the 2015 Cricket World Cup, Morgan led the transformation of the team’s white ball into a bold, attacking approach and unprecedented height. He led England to its first global 50-over title at the 2019 World Cup, and ranking no. 1 in international one-day matches and the Twenty20s. They enjoyed series wins against every great team and 60% success in his hour. As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game is played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and future generations will play this form of play, Rob Key, managing director of cricket for men in England. , tha. His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come. Morgan teams have the three highest ODI totals; Last week in the Netherlands they broke the world record at 498-4. However, he scored consecutive ducks in the first two games and lost the third with a groin problem. His form and fitness have been declining. Over the past year and a half, the 35-year-old Morgan has only half a century in 48 ranks in the T20 and international and domestic ODI. Asking for time for what has undoubtedly been the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career has not been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for England. white- I brought the sides of the ball to this point, he said. England defender Moeen Ali, who won the 2019 World Cup with Morgan, was not surprised by the captain’s time. The team for him is still first, which shows how altruistic he is, Ali told the BBC. He has done an extraordinary job and is the best we have ever had, of course. Morgan was also part of the England teams that won their first world cricket title in 2010 at World Twenty20 and the team captain in the final in 2016. Morgan holds team records for most ODIs (225) and T20s (115), and mostly executions in both formats. Ali praised “Morgan’s massive achievement in changing the team mentality as well as being a great captain. “There were so many times when people were caught at the border and they were like, I should have just hit one song,” and he said, “No, no, next time you’re going to hit it from the ground.” We would never have encountered such a captain before. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

