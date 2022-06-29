International
China shortens COVID quarantine time for international travelers
China halved quarantine time for incoming passengers on Tuesday, in a major easing of COVID-19 restrictions that have hampered cross-border travel and resulted in international flights operating at just 2% of pre-pandemic levels.
Quarantine in centralized facilities has been reduced to seven days from 14, and subsequent home health monitoring has been reduced to three days out of seven, the National Health Commission said.
China’s adherence to strict anti-COVID measures, even as the rest of the world struggles to live with the virus, has hit its economy, frustrated businesses and angered many of the millions trapped in draconian blockades in cities like Shanghai.
In recent months, China has carefully eased restrictions on cross-border travelers, with health officials saying the shorter incubation period of the Omicron variant allows for a quarantine adjustment.
And earlier this month, China’s aviation regulator said it had been in contact with several countries to steadily increase the number of flights in the second half of 2022.
The new quarantine rules were welcomed by American, British and European business lobby groups in China.
“We hope it will work towards increasing business exchanges and curbing the flow of international talent, some of whom will have had three years of separation from family and friends abroad,” the British Chamber of Commerce in China told Reuters.
While welcoming the change, the European Chamber of Commerce in China warned that it remains to be seen whether all local authorities will follow the new, more relaxed rules.
Stock markets rose in Hong Kong and the mainland, with the Hang Seng Index reversing losses and rising 0.9% and the CSI300 Index gaining 1%.
Shares in continental tourism companies rose by more than 5%.
IN CLEAR
Beijing and Shanghai reported on Tuesday no new local infections with COVID, the first time both cities were clean at the same time since late February.
Their daily case loads fell to a figure over the past week, allowing Shanghai to gradually resume eating at restaurants and Beijing to reopen several leisure venues, including Beijing Universal Resort.
Walt Disney Co. Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai said Tuesday it would reopen the Disneyland theme park on June 30; was closed for more than three months.
Authorities, however, were convinced that the government’s so-called zero-COVID dynamic approach, a signature policy of President Xi Jinping aimed at blocking the spread of explosions as they occur, remains in place.
Beijing would “fight any new outbreak from the beginning and quickly and resolutely break their broadcast channel,” Cai Qi, the city’s top Communist Party leader, was quoted as saying in a report from Beijing. Daily supported by the party.
Earlier Monday, the Beijing Daily apparently misquoted Cai, saying the city would maintain its efforts to control COVID for “the next five years”.
The newspaper then removed the reference and its boss, Zhao Jingyun, said it was a mistake, but that did not deter some public suspicion.
“Certainly not a mistake! It is intended to assess public opinion!” said a user of the social media platform Weibo.
Another Weibo user said even if it were a mistake, “at least the highest are now aware of how powerless we all feel and how much we hate current policies against the epidemic.”
