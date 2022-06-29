Wage increase, COLA, TSP and G-fund problems





Whether you are working, retiring, building a nest egg or living with one, these are difficult emotional periods. If you want good news, you have learned to avoid financial news or stock market reports. Also national news, international news and, if you are a baseball fan in certain cities like Washington, DC, you also avoid sports news. Hopefully you have a good cable package and a personality that allows you to rank and live with the good news versus the not-so-good news. What is the purpose of today's radio show "Your turn": It is a double comment on the good, the bad and the ugly. We will try to cover the coast. Our show starts at 10 a.m. EDT at www.federalnewsnetwork.com or 1500 in the Washington-Baltimore area. Initially, financial advisor Arthur Stein will talk about the future flow of your TSP account, and the pros and cons of investing heavily in the G fund that has never had a bad day. Many consider it the safest investment. But that begs the question: How do you determine safety when building a retirement nest egg? Federal News Network reporter Drew Friedman will talk about the latest about federal pay rises. Then get well into the prospects for a great retired COLA. Last but certainly not least, the problems that TSP investors have with the new system. Hopefully this has something for everyone. Here is a preview of Arthur Stein on the location of the G fund in your TSP portfolio: There are two advantages to the G fund: zero volatility and all properties are guaranteed by the government. However, G (and F) fund investors must acknowledge that, historically, long-term investments in G and F funds lost purchasing power. The annual G fund returns have been declining gradually since it was introduced in April 1987. In 2021, the return was 1.4%, 84% lower than in 1988. The cost of living (inflation) doubled more than during this period. This leaves TSP participants with a dilemma. Should I invest in: Lower volatility and lower probability of loss of principal (security) provided by G and F (bonds) funds, and accept higher probability of decline in purchasing power; or

The highest potential growth historically offered by equity funds, acknowledging higher volatility and market decline for the possibility of increasing purchasing power? Almost useless factoid By Daisy Thornton Scientists have found mimoza pudica the plant, native to Central and South America, is able to remember the stimulus for several weeks.

