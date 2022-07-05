



The family of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh have said “we are in disbelief” after the US State Department said Israeli gunfire was “likely responsible” for her death – and that the forensic analysis “does not could reach a definitive conclusion about the origin of the lead”. The bullet, which was was handed over to the Americans by the Palestinian Authority over the weekendwas severely damaged, thus preventing “a clear conclusion”. A statement released by the US State Department on Monday afternoon said Israeli soldiers were probably responsible, although they found no reason to conclude her killing was deliberate. “After an extremely detailed forensic analysis, independent, third-party examiners, as part of a process overseen by the US Security Coordinator (USSC), were unable to reach a definitive conclusion regarding the origin of the bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu. Akleh. Ballistics experts determined that the bullet was severely damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion,” it says. “In addition to the forensic and ballistics analysis, the USSC was given full access to both the Israel Defense Forces and Palestinian Authority investigations over the past several weeks. By summarizing both investigations, the USSC concluded that the shooting with weapons from IDF positions were possibly responsible for the death of Shirin Abu Akleh.” In a statement posted on Twitter, Ms Abu Akleh’s family said they would “continue to call for justice and accountability”, adding: “The focus on the bullet has always been wrong and was an attempt by the Israeli side to spin the narrative in favor.” The family added that “the notion that US investigators believe the bullet ‘likely came from Israeli positions’ is cold comfort.” The conclusions come just over a week before the US President Joe Biden will land in Israel for his first visit to the Middle East since entering the White House. Ms Abu Akleh, a Palestinian journalist with US citizenship, was killed while reporting from the West Bank city of Jenin in May – she was wearing a jacket and ballistic helmet clearly marked “Press”. Hours after her death, the Israeli government strongly rejected any suggestion that IDF forces were to blame, but investigations by a number of international news organizations, including Sky News, and witness statements from the scene suggested that Israeli forces could be to blame. In recent weeks, Israeli forces have begun to admit that one of their soldiers may be guilty, but have refused to launch a criminal investigation. Read more: US forensic experts will analyze the bullet that killed the Al Jazeera journalist Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





0:36

Violence at the journalist’s funeral

Days after the murder, Israeli police stormed Ms Abu Akleh’s funeral in Jerusalem in scenes broadcast around the world. Ms Abu Akleh is not the first journalist to be killed by Israeli forces – the Paris-based organization Reporters Without Borders claims that more than 30 journalists, including a Briton, have been killed by the IDF since 2000.

