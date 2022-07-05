Premium Chats | Stockholm50+ was a missed opportunity, says Sharad Lele | World News

Last month, the world commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stockholm Conference, a historic environmental meeting held in the Swedish capital in 1972, when the world first grappled with the idea that development should be environmentally sustainable.

The United Nations General Assembly called for a meeting along these lines on June 2 and 3, called Stockholm+50, to reflect on the movement’s achievements and failures in the past 50 years. In recent decades, the impacts of the climate crisis have wreaked havoc in most parts of the world, with a new normal of deadly heat extremes, floods and forest fires. With this in mind, one would expect Stockholm+50 to be much stronger in its resolution, given the crises facing humanity today. But this year’s conference ended on a low note, with the final text lacking urgency and resolution. On June 1, several climate experts, environmentalists and social scientists wrote a paper, published in the scientific journal Nature, for fellow Earthlings before Stockholm+50. The International Science Council, Future Earth and the Stockholm Environment Institute convened an Expert Writing Group of natural scientists, social scientists and humanities researchers to modernize and extend the landmark call ahead of Stockholm+50 resulting in the paper . Sharachchandra Lele, co-chair of the Expert Writing Group and distinguished fellow in Environmental Policy and Governance at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) said Stockholm+50 was a moment to bring radical ideas on international cooperation. but that didn’t happen. Excerpt from the interview: What do you think about the outcome of the Stockholm+50 meeting? Did it provide a similar momentum as the Stockholm meeting in 1972? The 1972 conference was important, as it brought environmental issues to the United Nations (UN) forum for the first time and led to the establishment of the UN Environment Program and nations committed to taking domestic action on environmental issues. . Two heads of state (Olaf Palme and Indira Gandhi) actually addressed the gathering. 2022 Stockholm+50 comes at a time when several platforms and intergovernmental conferences (COPs) have already been set up, so one might think that there is nothing more to do. But in fact, S+50 would have been an opportune moment to step back, take stock of the limited progress that has been achieved compared to the deepening of multiple environmental crises, and come up with some ideas radical for international cooperation, pushing developed countries to do more to reduce their impact on the global environment. But that didn’t happen. S+50 was reduced to nothingness. No substantial new commitments have been made.

Why and how did you come to write this letter to your fellow citizens?

At the start of the 1972 conference, a group of scientists drafted a paper that was then endorsed by 2,200 environmental scientists and submitted to the UN Secretary-General. Paper (aka Beard message) drew attention to the environmental crises and the arms race and the threat of nuclear war and called for urgent action. The idea for our paper came from the International Science Council and was supported by Future Earth and the Stockholm Environment Institute. They felt that a follow-up to the Menton Message was required on the occasion of S+50 and assembled an expert group of 14 researchers from the natural sciences, social sciences, engineering and humanities to write such a paper.

Our group has tried to broaden and deepen the message, in light of the events of the last 50 years and the evolution of knowledge about the socio-environmental crises we face. A prominent element in the evolution of knowledge has been the recognition of interdisciplinary thinking that connects the natural and social sciences. The merging of all international disciplinary scientific bodies, including those of the social sciences, into the International Science Council illustrates this new thinking.

Now, individual countries, including India, need to adopt this perspective: Stop thinking of environmental issues as only technical/scientific issues and give substantial support to social science and interdisciplinary research. Since the Menton message in 1972, what progress have we made in environmental movements and conservation? Is there any progress at all? There has certainly been progress on environmental issues since 1972. Obvious examples are the withdrawal of tigers and pandas from the brink of extinction, the elimination of lead from gasoline, the successful cleaning of rivers in some countries, and the slowing of deforestation in others. . Perhaps the most spectacular example of science-led international cooperation on the environment is the Montreal Protocol, which has led to a significant phase-out of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons across countries. Solar PV, which was just a light in 1972, has become a major source of electricity today and organic farming has regained importance. Since 1972, a new challenge that is now threatening the existence of some species is climate change. How do you think this can be handled? First, we must remember that the environmental crisis is much more than just the loss of animal species. The crisis threatens the livelihood and well-being of 3/4 or more of the human population in various ways air pollution, water scarcity, water pollution, forest and land degradation and displacement. The climate crisis poses major challenges in addition to or exacerbates current heat waves, droughts, floods, coastal inundation, declines in fisheries and agriculture, to name a few, in addition to threatening the survival of many species. Second, these threats will hit the weakest among us hardest, since they cannot migrate out of flood zones or air-condition their homes or abandon traditional livelihoods. They will certainly also disrupt plant and animal life in many ways. Therefore, thirdly, we must urgently address the burning of fossil fuels as the root cause of climate change.

Your letter mentions “The focus on economic growth is distracting from the achievement of human well-being and depleting our shared resources.” What kind of economic development should we aspire to then?

Our goal should be development in its true sense and not economic development. It must incorporate ideas of material and spiritual well-being or happiness, ecological sustainability and eco-social justice, within a deeply democratic framework where people feel empowered for collective engagement and action. The Stiglitz Commission (set up by the French President and including Amartya Sen) picked up on this idea and it is high time that all countries adopt this as a goal. Achieving such a goal requires us to adopt a range of strategies that focus on livelihoods (not economic growth in itselfand not just work), on environmental assets that provide sustainable livelihoods (not just resources to be used and thrown away), on spiritual well-being (not consumption) and on social well-being (rebuilding a new sense of diverse communities and civic engagement in social issues). In India and other developing countries, millions of people do not have access to basic services such as energy for cooling and heating, food, health care, etc. If we do not prioritize economic growth, how will they be addressed? Improving the material well-being of the poorest quartile is absolutely essential. But then we have to focus explicitly on that and stop believing that economic growth will somehow decrease and make it happen automatically. Economic growth is neither sufficient nor necessary for (as a driver of) meaningful development, it may be an insignificant consequence of development in some situations. Addressing the crisis of the agriculture sector, regenerating supporting resources such as forests and water, ensuring decentralized and people-friendly industrialization, and focusing on highly context- and ecologically specific solutions to nutrition, health care, and even energy problems are a few. of the measures we must take.

Environmental problems today are also the result of inequality between rich and poor countries. Rich countries have depleted a large part of the global carbon budget by giving their citizens access to important services, while poor countries lack the basics. How do you think this disparity can be addressed?

Indeed, climate change is inequitable in both its origins and impacts: the lavish emissions of a few people threaten the well-being of the weaker and silent majority. Addressing this requires drastic reductions in emissions from the Global North, including the North within the Global South, starting now. If this means that they have to sacrifice many superficial elements of their notion of well-being, such as skiing holidays in the Alps or diving holidays in the Bahamas, or even year-round air conditioning, consumption of imported foods, and the use of anything available, so be it.

But for this to happen in the face of resistance from developed countries will require extraordinary collective action among countries in the Global South and marginalized communities within all nations. Our letter concludes by urging us all to act, not just by changing individual consumption choices, but by embracing a broader set of values ​​for spiritual well-being, sustainability, justice and democracy, and acting collectively to bring about the dramatic transformations required. . in our economic, political, social and technological systems or institutions. In Stockholm 1972, India gave leadership to the Global South by our then Prime Minister attending and speaking directly at the conference and following a series of changes at home.

A vibrant environmental movement emerged, challenging conventional notions of development as economic growth and the environment as merely a dilettante concern of the well-fed North. The movement is based on interdisciplinary, accessible and publicly engaged knowledge and broad ethics. It’s time we adopt this mindset.

