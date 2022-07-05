Russian cosmonauts pose with flags of the occupied regions of Donbass on the International Space Station





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on a giant screen as he delivers a statement at the start of a two-day international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, in Lugano, Switzerland, on July 4. (Fabric Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images) The reconstruction of Ukraine is a “shared task” of the democratic world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday during opening remarks at the “Ukraine Recovery Conference” in Lugano, Switzerland, a two-day conference that seeks to define a roadmap for Ukraine’s reconstruction. after the Russian invasion. “The reconstruction of Ukraine is not a local project. It is not a project of a nation, but a common task of the entire democratic world, of all countries that can say they are civilized,” Zelensky said in the virtual speech. The Ukrainian president also said that restoring his country means restoring the principle of life, “restoring the space of life, restoring everything that makes people human.” This reconstruction also means “an opportunity for our countries, our companies and our specialists to show why freedom is more powerful than any tyranny,” he added. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced on Monday that the European Union has proposed setting up a reconstruction platform to help the Ukrainian government rebuild the country after the war with Russia. The European Commission has proposed to the Ukrainian government to create a reconstruction platform to map investment needs, coordinate actions, channelize resources and, of course, support an ambitious reform agenda,” Von der Leyen said during the opening ceremony. Conference of the recovery of Ukraine. “This platform will be the place to form strategic orientations and priorities for our joint work, she added. Von der Leyen also said the platform will focus on rebuilding the future, moving towards climate neutrality, embracing the digital decade [and] building a social market economy that leaves no one behind. She went on to say that the Kremlin’s goal is to undermine the very existence of Ukraine as a state, the “military, political and economic destruction” of the country, and that the European Union will never allow this. Von der Leyen added that the EU has already mobilized 6.2 billion euros in financial support and that more should and will come. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reiterated the need for financial aid in his speech at the conference, saying the country’s recovery plan will cost about $750 billion. Shmyhal said confiscated Russian assets should be a major source of funding. Who should pay for the recovery plan, which is already estimated at 750 billion dollars? We believe that the main source of recovery should be the confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs. The Russian authorities started this bloody war. They caused this massive destruction and they must be held accountable for it, Shmyhal said during the conference, adding that Russia’s frozen assets, according to various estimates, range from $300 billion to $500 billion. According to the Ukrainian Prime Minister, other sources of financing for the recovery plan should include grants and soft loans from international financial organizations and partner countries, private sector investments and off-budget contributions from individuals and corporations, as well as funds from Ukraine’s own budget. . The prime minister also said that the direct losses of Ukraine’s infrastructure amount to more than 100 billion dollars. More than 1,200 educational institutions, more than 200 hospitals, thousands of kilometers of gas, water and electricity pipelines, roads and railways were destroyed or damaged, Shmyhal said.

