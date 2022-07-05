Dix says BC can widely distribute vaccines in the fall because of the third Omicron wave





BC Health Minister Adrian Dix is ​​considering making the COVID-19 vaccine widely available in the fall, as experts predict a third Omicron wave is on the way. The provincial health care system is bracing for a wave of declines and watching one recommendations of the federal advisory body for booster doses to be widely administered, Dix said at a news conference Monday. Meanwhile, the BC COVID-19 Modeling Group, made up of interdisciplinary experts working independently of government, warns that a wave of COVID-19 driven by the more infectious and immune evasive BA subvariant.5 of Omicron is emerging. Dix said everyone should plan to get another dose of the vaccine in the fall. “We must protect those we love and protect ourselves in a pandemic that is still with us, that still affects us.” Dix did not provide any further information on whether the doses would be specifically targeted at BA.5, or how they would be delivered. It comes as the province prepares to liquidate more than 200,000 doses of vaccines between a slow take of the third and fourth strokes. Currently, fourth doses are only available to those aged 70 and over, Indigenous people over 55 and people in long-term care six months after their last booster. (Ben Nelms/CBC) Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said two weeks ago that those hoping for a fourth dose will still have to wait until they qualify. They are currently only available to people aged 70 and over, Indigenous people over 55 and people in long-term care six months after their last benefit. Dix also said the province would not rule out the return of masks to indoor spaces in the fall and encouraged people to get vaccinated. About 1.4 million people eligible for a third dose have not received it, Dix said, adding that vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19. Dr. Brian Conway, medical director of the Vancouver Center for Infectious Diseases, said people should take precautions especially to avoid getting long covid . “I don’t want to hear on the street, as I often hear, ‘Thank God it’s over’. It’s not over. It may never be completely over,” he said. “Most experts suggest there will be a significant increase in transmission in the fall.” 10% of the medical staff are sick COVID-19 is having a significant effect on the province’s health care workers, Dix said. Multiple emergency rooms AND acute care units have been closed in BC for the past few weeks due to staff shortages. “There were 16,400 people who lost at least one day due to illness last week in our public healthcare system,” he said. “That’s on a base of about 160,000 workers, so about 10.2 percent.” Normally it would be about six percent, he said, adding that COVID-19 is contributing to the increased numbers. Asked what the province is doing to avoid closures, Dixpointed about new employment initiatives. “We’re going to continue to do that work in the communities to make sure people are safe, our workers are safe and most importantly, patients are safe,” said Dix, who was speaking at a press conference announced a new hospital in Surrey. , about 34 km southeast of Vancouver, which is expected to begin construction next summer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/dix-fourth-dose-omicron-1.6510115 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos