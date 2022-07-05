Book me! Spend your summer reading, playing and learning at the City of Mississauga Library





The Mississauga Library is the place to be this summer, with hundreds of programs, activities and live in-person performances happening throughout the season. Whether you want to sit in a comfortable chair with a newspaper, choose books and movies as a family, tinker with the library’s maker spaces or meet new people, you are invited to rediscover your love of the library. The Mississauga Library is a center for community building, learning and opportunity. They are inclusive and inviting places where you can spend time connecting with others or delving deeper into your hobbies and interests, said Mississauga Library Director Rona O’Banion. Each week, you and your family can go to a local library for stories, LEGO clubs, robotics clubs, book clubs, conversation circles, family board games, game tours, and more. Residents can also plan ahead for some of the library’s special programs, which include magic shows, bicycle safety and repair workshops, puppet shows, drumming workshops, and reptile and animal shows. In addition, the library continues to offer a variety of free virtual events and programs. Whether from your local park or your living room, you can join and enjoy virtual stories, online book clubs, programs for newcomers and English conversation circles. OBanion added, during the pandemic, the library was able to increase our offerings of virtual programs and activities. This summer, during July and August, more than 30 free virtual programs were offered for residents of all ages to enjoy. Offering in-person as well as virtual options allows residents to connect with the library and others in the most comfortable and enjoyable way for them. Summer in the Library

Choose from over 650 programs available this summer, including the TD Summer Reading Club for kids and the Summer Library Challenge for teens and adults. TD Summer Reading Club

TD Summer Reading Club is the largest bilingual summer reading program for children. The club helps children build their confidence and discover the joy of reading while introducing them to Canadian authors and illustrators. All summer long, visit your local library location for stories, songs, crafts, games and activities to celebrate the TD Summer Reading Club theme, Once Upon a Time. Children who visit the library at least three times over the summer to share their progress will be entered into a grand prize drawing. Prizes include a Mini Adventure set (ages three to five), a scooter (ages six to eight) and an Instax camera (ages nine to 12). Summer Library Challenge

Looking to turn up the heat on your summer reading? insert Summer Library Challenge! Complete three of the following activities by August 31, 2022 for a chance to win one of 10 $100 Indigo gift cards: All Mississauga library locations are open and offering in-person programs and activities, with the exception of Hazel McCallion Central Library and Port Lending Library which remain closed. Libraries open at the Living Arts Center and Port Credit Memorial Arena continue to be open. For a complete list of summer programs, visit mississaugalibary.ca/summer labels

