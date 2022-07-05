This giant water lily is the largest in the world — and it’s a newly identified species





Victoria boliviana is the world’s largest known species of water lily, with leaves that grow up to 10 meters wide in the wild, according to a press release from the gardens at Kew, west London. The largest example of the species can be found in La Rinconada Gardens in Bolivia, with leaves up to 10.5 meters in width.

The leaf of the giant lily, which belongs to one of three species of the genus Victoria, can support a weight of at least 176 pounds.

“Having these new records for Victoria and identifying a new species in the genus is a remarkable achievement in botany, the proper identification and documentation of plant diversity is essential for its protection and sustainable benefit from it,” said Alex Monro, a field taxonomist, systematist and botanist. at Kew and a senior author of the study published Monday in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science in the press release.

According to the study, the newly identified species, V. boliviana, was commonly and mistakenly believed to be Victoria amazonica, one of two previously known species of giant water lily.

The loss of living specimens of the original species, as well as the lack of biological collections of giant water lilies, resulted in disputes over the number of known species and incorrect species naming for much of the 19th and 20th centuries. was to improve knowledge of Victoria water lilies. An international team led by Kew scientific and botanical research horticulturist Carlos Magdalena, botanical artist Lucy Smith and biodiversity genomics researcher Natalia Przelomska, along with partners from the National Herbarium of Bolivia, the Santa Cruz de La Sierra Botanical Garden and the Garden La Rinconada, made the first discovery of a giant lily in more than a century. The team made the discovery by compiling all existing information from historical, horticultural and geographical records, collecting a dataset of species characteristics and through DNA analysis. Kew is the only place in the world that grows all three species of Victoria side by side, which Magdalena said allowed the species to be compared in a way not possible in the wild, where they grow over vast areas. The study found that V. boliviana was genetically distinct from the other two species, but most closely related to V. cruziana, and that the two species may have diverged about a million years ago. “For nearly two decades, I have examined every single photo of wild Victoria lilies on the Internet, a luxury that a botanist of the 18th, 19th, and most of the 20th centuries did not have ,” said Magdalena, who doubted it existed. a third species since 2006 after seeing a photo of the plant online. “I have learned a lot in the process of officially naming this new species and it has been the greatest achievement of my 20-year career at Kew,” he said. The giant water lily can be seen at the Princess of Wales Waterlily House and Conservatory in Kew Gardens.

