Danish police say fatal shooting appears to have been a random attackExBulletin

COPENHAGEN, Denmark A gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently chose his victims at random, Danish police said Monday, ruling out only that the attack was a ” act of terrorism”.

Authorities filed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder against a 22-year-old Danish man who will be held for 24 days in a secure mental health facility while authorities investigate the crime, prosecutor Sren Harbo told reporters. Police said the man was known to mental health services without providing details.

Police have not identified a motive for Sunday’s attack inside one of Scandinavia’s largest shopping malls. The suspect, carrying a rifle and knife, was quickly arrested and Copenhagen police chief inspector Sren Thomassen said the man also had access to another weapon. He said the firearms were obtained illegally, but gave no further details.

“It was the worst possible nightmare,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Monday, calling the attack “extremely brutal.”

The three killed were a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both Danish, and a 47-year-old Russian, according to Thomassen. Four other people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds and were in critical but stable condition. In total, 30 people were injured, most in the panicked chaos after gunfire erupted at Field’s shopping center on the outskirts of the Danish capital.

Gun violence is relatively rare in Denmark. The last shooting of this magnitude was in February 2015, when a 22-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police following an attack in the capital that left two people dead and five police officers injured.



Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson / AP

The suspect, who cannot be named under court orders, was brought before a judge Monday in a packed courtroom to face three preliminary charges of murder and four of attempted murder. This is one step short of formal charges, but allows authorities to keep a person in custody during an investigation.

The judge asked the media to leave and held the detention hearing behind closed doors. It was not immediately clear how the suspect came forward. He will remain in custody until July 28, police said.

Thomassen said police had no indication that anyone helped the man.

“There is nothing in our investigation, or the documents that we have reviewed, or the things that we have found, or the witness statements that we have taken, that can prove that this is an act of terrorism,” said Thomassen, who previously identified the man as an “ethnic Dane”, a phrase commonly used to mean that someone is white.

Danish broadcaster TV2 released a stark photo of the suspected gunman, a man wearing knee-length shorts, a vest or sleeveless shirt and holding what appeared to be a rifle in his right hand.

“He looked very violent and angry,” eyewitness Mahdi Al-Wazni told TV2. “He talked to me and said (the gun) is not real because I was filming it. He seemed very proud of what he was doing.”

Footage from the scene showed people running from the mall, where people laid flowers on Monday.

Chassandra Stoltz, an 18-year-old student who was on her way to a Harry Styles concert scheduled for Sunday night nearby, described chaos as the shooting erupted. At first, she and her sister and father thought it was because someone had seen Styles, but she soon realized the panic involved a man grabbing his baby from a stroller in the chaos.

“People were directing us to the exit sign, and we ran up on the roof and stayed there for a little while and then people were panicking all over the place and people were crying,” Stoltz said.

Styles’ concert was canceled due to the shooting.

Sunday’s attack came about a week after shootings in neighboring Norway, where police said a Norwegian man of Iranian descent opened fire during an LGBTQ festival, killing two and injuring more than 20.