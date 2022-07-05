International
Danish police say fatal shooting appears to have been a random attackExBulletin
Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson / AP
COPENHAGEN, Denmark A gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently chose his victims at random, Danish police said Monday, ruling out only that the attack was a ” act of terrorism”.
Authorities filed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder against a 22-year-old Danish man who will be held for 24 days in a secure mental health facility while authorities investigate the crime, prosecutor Sren Harbo told reporters. Police said the man was known to mental health services without providing details.
Police have not identified a motive for Sunday’s attack inside one of Scandinavia’s largest shopping malls. The suspect, carrying a rifle and knife, was quickly arrested and Copenhagen police chief inspector Sren Thomassen said the man also had access to another weapon. He said the firearms were obtained illegally, but gave no further details.
“It was the worst possible nightmare,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Monday, calling the attack “extremely brutal.”
The three killed were a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both Danish, and a 47-year-old Russian, according to Thomassen. Four other people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds and were in critical but stable condition. In total, 30 people were injured, most in the panicked chaos after gunfire erupted at Field’s shopping center on the outskirts of the Danish capital.
Gun violence is relatively rare in Denmark. The last shooting of this magnitude was in February 2015, when a 22-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police following an attack in the capital that left two people dead and five police officers injured.
Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson / AP
The suspect, who cannot be named under court orders, was brought before a judge Monday in a packed courtroom to face three preliminary charges of murder and four of attempted murder. This is one step short of formal charges, but allows authorities to keep a person in custody during an investigation.
The judge asked the media to leave and held the detention hearing behind closed doors. It was not immediately clear how the suspect came forward. He will remain in custody until July 28, police said.
Thomassen said police had no indication that anyone helped the man.
“There is nothing in our investigation, or the documents that we have reviewed, or the things that we have found, or the witness statements that we have taken, that can prove that this is an act of terrorism,” said Thomassen, who previously identified the man as an “ethnic Dane”, a phrase commonly used to mean that someone is white.
Danish broadcaster TV2 released a stark photo of the suspected gunman, a man wearing knee-length shorts, a vest or sleeveless shirt and holding what appeared to be a rifle in his right hand.
“He looked very violent and angry,” eyewitness Mahdi Al-Wazni told TV2. “He talked to me and said (the gun) is not real because I was filming it. He seemed very proud of what he was doing.”
Footage from the scene showed people running from the mall, where people laid flowers on Monday.
Chassandra Stoltz, an 18-year-old student who was on her way to a Harry Styles concert scheduled for Sunday night nearby, described chaos as the shooting erupted. At first, she and her sister and father thought it was because someone had seen Styles, but she soon realized the panic involved a man grabbing his baby from a stroller in the chaos.
“People were directing us to the exit sign, and we ran up on the roof and stayed there for a little while and then people were panicking all over the place and people were crying,” Stoltz said.
Styles’ concert was canceled due to the shooting.
Sunday’s attack came about a week after shootings in neighboring Norway, where police said a Norwegian man of Iranian descent opened fire during an LGBTQ festival, killing two and injuring more than 20.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/07/04/1109669965/danish-police-say-the-deadly-mall-shooting-was-apparently-a-random-attack
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- “Like a Battlefield”: Witnesses Describe Terrifying Shots from the Highland Park Parade July 4, 2022
- Hashtag Trend July 4th Google removes abortion clinic visits from location history. A satellite for detecting emissions. AirTags help vehicle recovery July 4, 2022
- Actor’s third wife attacks him and actress with slipper after catching them red-handed in hotel room – Reuters July 4, 2022
- Table tennis frame market to witness significant incremental opportunity in 2028 – Indian Defense News July 4, 2022
- The Mexican army patrol attacked after arresting the suspects July 4, 2022