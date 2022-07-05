What you need to know about World Games road closures





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – Many of those road closures we’ve been warning you about for weeks are in effect and more will follow in the coming days. The city has been organizing the closures for weeks, and crews closed the first handful over the weekend. The perimeter with the greatest impact will be the city center. That includes City Hall, City Walk, the BJCC, Protective Stadium and the Jefferson County courthouse is there, but there are several options for people to access, said Birmingham Communications Director Rick Journey. There is still public parking available at 22nd Street North, 11th Avenue North, as well as street parking. However, city leaders hope that people will cross the line and use the various bus lines to get around. City leaders encourage people to get informed ahead of the international competition. (WBRC) We want people to come. We want people to come to the remote parking areas and cross the line, said Birmingham Department of Transportation Deputy Director Kelvin Blevins. If you plan to travel to the games using a ride-sharing app, pick-up and drop-off will all happen in one place. If you notice on the map, there is a square, a center for the common part of the journey. They will get off there and take Uber and Lyft. That’s a little closer to the Protective, Boutwell and BJCC area, Blevins said. These details will only become more important in the coming days as the city prepares to close more roads with the arrival of the international competition. However, while vehicular travel will be restricted, everyone will be able to move freely within the secure perimeter. City of B’ham Transportation / Public Works employees install gates for TWG SOURCE: City of Birmingham All these spaces that we are talking about with secure perimeters and road closures are only for non-official, non-credentialed vehicles. People will be able to move freely in these areas on foot, Journey said. For a larger look at detours or bus routes, or some of the parking maps Click here. CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and get the latest local news and weather straight to your email. Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

