The Tide is Turning: Preparing for a New Global Health War

But that may not be possible for now, a reality that concerns officials like Gawande, whose job it is to help protect the vulnerable and save lives overseas. In the last few months alone, despite Covid cases continuing to circulate and vaccinations progressing slowly in low-income countries, rich Western countries have cut millions from global Covid budgets.

It’s a mistake of epic proportions, Gawande said in a recent interview. Covid is not over. It is an ongoing disease that we will live with, at least for the next few years. And being prepared for a health system, whether in the United States or abroad, that will have more hospital visits, more needs that affect primary health care offices. We need to make sure that health systems at home and around the world to have the basic tools to respond.

Gawande spoke with POLITICO in a wide-ranging interview about the future of USAID’s global health office and how it plans to provide critical services to low-income countries and vulnerable populations at a time when the world faces multiple crises at once.

The question Gawande and his team must answer in the coming months is whether and how the US, traditionally a massive player in global health and humanitarian aid, will try to help the world change course. And whether the US will commit more resources to this war. Congress this spring failed to sign off on new funding for USAID to continue its global work on Covid. And with the US economy weakened, agency officials worry about Congressional approval of proposals in President Joe Biden’s budget for global health efforts.

Atul Gawande, left, visits a USAID-built clinic in Shelinvoya, Ghana. | USAID/Ghana

That puts Gawande’s office on an uneasy footing as it tries to complete the Covid projects it is working on with low-income countries and envision a strategy that, over the next few years, will tackle disease outbreaks infectious diseases, food insecurity and other public. health crises. During the pandemic, some of those public health challenges intensified as more resources shifted toward prioritizing the fight against Covid.

Gawande joined USAID in January 2022 just as Covid vaccines were beginning to arrive in low-income countries in droves. He stepped into the top position in the global health office and joined forces with Jeremy Konyndk, executive director of the Covid-19 task force and senior adviser to the USAID administrator, to help renew efforts to get the shot at wings all over the world. But as soon as USAID announced and officially launched its new Covid vaccine program, called Global Vax, lawmakers on Capitol Hill were in the throes of negotiating whether to approve new funding the agency would need to continue its global work. for Covid for the rest of the year.

Talks among lawmakers dragged on for months as Democrats wrestled with competing priorities over approving new funding for the war in Ukraine, but failed to reach a compromise on domestic and international Covid aid.. The whole saga has left senior USAID officials fuming, even as they try to rebuild the agency’s priorities. With funds dwindling, some staff have left the Covid team.

When I took the job, I felt like Covid had unleashed a terrible crisis and an opportunity to make investments in the part of public health that matters most. Building it around our ability to create a sound primary health care platform that can enable these capabilities is the single most important thing I hope to accomplish in this role, Gawande said.

Since the beginning of the year, the Gawandes office has focused on it Global Vax Programs in low-income countries helping governments hire health care workers to increase vaccination rates. Some of these countries have improved their overall immunization rates. Others are still struggling. But almost everyone is still dealing with the indirect impact of the Covid strain on the healthcare system.

Gawande said his office will prioritize helping to rebuild and retrain the health care workforce around the world, especially in countries that are still struggling. In other words, Gawande said, USAID will work with countries to strengthen their health care systems so that if there is another major infectious disease outbreak, they can withstand the strain. Gawande also wants to strengthen those systems so they can improve their basic public health work by helping countries provide drugs for HIV and malaria and treatment for other chronic diseases, such as diabetes.

Gawande recently returned from Ghana, where he spoke with officials and health workers about how to approach both efforts at the same time continuing the fight against Covid also working to bring the country’s health care system to the grassroots level. Ghana has received significant funding this year from the Biden administration to establish a Global Vax program. And it has historically established itself as a leader in public health in sub-Saharan Africa. Despite significant foreign funding to augment the country’s workforce, Ghana’s hospitals and local health compounds are facing limited resources .

However, some regions in Ghana are making progress. For areas that are seeing large increases in vaccination, health care workers there, who normally work on other public health projects, have also worked on Covid vaccinations and this has helped build trust in the community when trying to convince people to take the hit.

What I think is critical to understand is the scaffolding that ultimately saves lives and provides flexibility to address an outbreak of a pandemic situation like Covid, to be able to address food insecurity, address malaria, care for safe childbirth. Scaffolds are the primary health system, Gawande said. In Ghana, they have been outstanding in building a system that has community health workers who are trained [and] integrated into primary health centers that are able to have medical supervision and a referral base for more complex cases.

Other countries in sub-Saharan Africa do not have the same type of health workforce, they lack the number of nurses and doctors to treat patients, and they lack the facilities to provide medical services. Securing resources for low-income countries to help will require USAID to think smarter about how it approaches its work in the coming months, Gawande said, especially as countries prepare for a possible recession and turn their focus on domestic issues.

Part of my approach to it is to break it down and try to identify where your single most important simple point of leverage is. This is to ensure that there are health workers who are paid, paid on time, supported with training and placed in clinics that can support [them]Gawande said.

The only hurdle Gawande and his team face is convincing not only politicians in Washington that the work is important and deserving of support, but also reimagining how world governments view health funding.

Public health lives in a boom and bust cycle where when disease is at its worst is when people are willing to make an investment. And then, when the tide has passed, people decide, now I don’t have to worry about it. But the tide is turning, Gawande said. We have left a health system hit inside and outside the country. It is not time to abandon support at this point.