International
Flight disruptions in the US are finally easing as the holiday weekend winds down
Lighted tunnel at United Airlines terminal, O’Hare International Airport, Chicago Illinois.
Andrew Woodley | Universal Images Group via Getty Images
US airline delays eased Monday as the weather improved, a relief for travelers and airlines as the Fourth of July holiday weekend draws to a close.
As of Monday afternoon, about 1,200 U.S. flights were delayed and 183 canceled, up from nearly 4,700 delays and more than 300 cancellations a day earlier, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.
This year through July 3, 2.8% of more than 4.1 million scheduled flights by US airlines were canceled, up from 2.1% of more than 4.74 million scheduled flights in the same period, according to FlightAware. And so far this year, 20.2% of flights were delayed, up from 16.7%.
about one-fifth of US airline flights were delayed and 2.8% were canceled, up from 2.1% canceled in the same period in 2019.
The weekend was key for airlines as executives expected an increase in passengers after more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Passengers spent more on tickets as fares surpassed 2019 levels.
Shortages in the industry, many a result of the purchases airlines have asked workers to take during the pandemic, have exacerbated routine challenges such as bad weather.
US airline executives will begin detailing their summer performances and providing an updated outlook for the year in quarterly reports starting in the middle of the month. A big question is what happens after the summer travel peak fades, as many U.S. kids go back to school in August.
Airlines have spent the past few weeks focusing on limiting summer travel disruptions. Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and others have shortened their schedules to give themselves more room to recover when things go wrong, like when storms hit major airline hubs during the weekend.
Airlines and federal transportation officials have been pointing fingers at each other in recent days over the cause of the flight disruptions. Airlines blamed air traffic control for long delays, while the FAA and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attacked airlines for furloughing workers during the pandemic despite billions in federal aid.
Buttigieg on Saturday said one of his flights had been cancelled.
“The complexity of modern aviation requires everything to work together,” said Matt Colbert, who previously managed operations and strategy at several US carriers and is the founder of consulting firm Empire Aviation Services.
Delta took the unusual step of allowing travelers to change their flights outside of the July 1-4 peak period, if they can fly by July 8, without paying a fare difference, in hopes that customers will avoid some of the disruptions in the busiest days. Envoy Air, a regional carrier owned by American Airlines, offered pilots triple pay to take extra shifts in July, CNBC reported last month.
“Bring patience,” Colbert said. “The people working on the other side of the counter are also frustrated.”
European travel has become chaotic with passengers at some of the biggest hubs facing long lines and baggage delays as the industry grapples with staffing issues and a surge in demand.
Scandinavian airline SAS said on Monday it will be forced to cancel half of its flights after pay talks with pilots’ union representatives broke down, triggering a strike. Meanwhile, the chief operating officer of low-cost airline easyJet has resigned following the latest wave of flight cancellations.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/04/air-travel-delays-ease-on-fourth-of-july-weekend.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Expresso Hollywood News Update at 6:30 p.m. July 4, 2022 July 5, 2022
- US hopes for free trade deal with UK July 5, 2022
- Where the experts say to put your money July 5, 2022
- I do what I want, says Kyrgios after breaking Wimbledon dress code July 5, 2022
- Turkey’s inflation hits 24-year high, CPI rises nearly 80% annually July 5, 2022