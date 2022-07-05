Flight disruptions in the US are finally easing as the holiday weekend winds down

US airline delays eased Monday as the weather improved, a relief for travelers and airlines as the Fourth of July holiday weekend draws to a close.

As of Monday afternoon, about 1,200 U.S. flights were delayed and 183 canceled, up from nearly 4,700 delays and more than 300 cancellations a day earlier, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

This year through July 3, 2.8% of more than 4.1 million scheduled flights by US airlines were canceled, up from 2.1% of more than 4.74 million scheduled flights in the same period, according to FlightAware. And so far this year, 20.2% of flights were delayed, up from 16.7%.

The weekend was key for airlines as executives expected an increase in passengers after more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Passengers spent more on tickets as fares surpassed 2019 levels.

Shortages in the industry, many a result of the purchases airlines have asked workers to take during the pandemic, have exacerbated routine challenges such as bad weather.

US airline executives will begin detailing their summer performances and providing an updated outlook for the year in quarterly reports starting in the middle of the month. A big question is what happens after the summer travel peak fades, as many U.S. kids go back to school in August.

Airlines have spent the past few weeks focusing on limiting summer travel disruptions. Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and others have shortened their schedules to give themselves more room to recover when things go wrong, like when storms hit major airline hubs during the weekend.

Airlines and federal transportation officials have been pointing fingers at each other in recent days over the cause of the flight disruptions. Airlines blamed air traffic control for long delays, while the FAA and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attacked airlines for furloughing workers during the pandemic despite billions in federal aid.

Buttigieg on Saturday said one of his flights had been cancelled.

“The complexity of modern aviation requires everything to work together,” said Matt Colbert, who previously managed operations and strategy at several US carriers and is the founder of consulting firm Empire Aviation Services.

Delta took the unusual step of allowing travelers to change their flights outside of the July 1-4 peak period, if they can fly by July 8, without paying a fare difference, in hopes that customers will avoid some of the disruptions in the busiest days. Envoy Air, a regional carrier owned by American Airlines, offered pilots triple pay to take extra shifts in July, CNBC reported last month.

“Bring patience,” Colbert said. “The people working on the other side of the counter are also frustrated.”

European travel has become chaotic with passengers at some of the biggest hubs facing long lines and baggage delays as the industry grapples with staffing issues and a surge in demand.

Scandinavian airline SAS said on Monday it will be forced to cancel half of its flights after pay talks with pilots’ union representatives broke down, triggering a strike. Meanwhile, the chief operating officer of low-cost airline easyJet has resigned following the latest wave of flight cancellations.