E-bike stolen from international student in Port Coquitlam





The father of a young family, who arrived from Mexico in December, says the bike has been used to earn an income while studying international supply management at Douglas College.

Someone has stolen an electric bicycle from an international student from Mexico who came to Port Coquitlam to improve his family’s life. Alberto Cabrera, who is studying international supply management at Douglas College, is trying to figure out his next steps after someone made off with his expensive e-bike while he was grocery shopping at Save-On-Foods. The theft happened on June 28 around 11 a.m. when Cabrera was in the Prairie Avenue store for about 20 minutes. Although the bike was locked to the rack, someone managed to break the lock and disappear across the busy intersection. Cabrera was shocked to see that the bike was gone. “When I came out, I found nothing,” he told her Tri-City News, explaining that he has since filed an RCMP report and another with 529 Garage. The black Hoterbike purchased on Amazon was an investment from his life savings, Cabrera said, and it was also important transportation because he used it to deliver food to UberEats customers. The job gave Cabrera flexibility because he can work up to 20 hours on his student visa, and the online food delivery service allowed him to work during the afternoon hours. Now, he is out of work and the missing income is adding stress to his young family, which includes his wife and two daughters. “We’re being tested,” Cabrera admitted. Fortunately, the communities of Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam are helping. At the suggestion of a local resident, the couple erected one GoFundMe page to replace the bike, which is more than halfway to its $1,500 goal as of this publication (July 4). Many have also provided tips about the missing bike, including a possible sighting of someone riding it while carrying another bike. However, the information has not been confirmed and Cabrera said he has given up on finding the bike after several days of searching. However, Cabrera said he is not giving up on his dream of living in Canada and raising his daughters here. He explains that he came to Canada in hopes of providing a better life for his family and despite the “horrific” theft, his plans have not changed, which include finding a full-time job after completing his studies and gaining permanent residency for his family. “We are in the best place with the best community [for] our children grow up,” said Cabrera. “We decided to come here for opportunities and a better life. In another positive development, Cabrera has an interview with someone who helps people find jobs and they may be able to find a job for his wife as well. “I think this is a test for us to have a stronger union with our family and this kind of support from the community,” Cabrera said.

