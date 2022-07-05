19th century vampire slaying kit sparks international bidding war at UK auction





The 19th century box set sold for $15,736.49. A vampire-killing kit sparked an international bidding war before selling for six times its estimated price at a UK auction. According to Hansons Auctioneers, the late 19th century box set containing objects known to ward off vampires sold on Thursday, June 30, for $15,736.49. It belonged to Lord William Malcolm Hailey, a British peer and former administrator of British India. Whether out of fear or fascination, it is interesting to know that a member of the highest aristocratic social order, a man with a seat in the House of Lords, has acquired this item. It reminds us that the vampire myth touches people from all walks of life, said Charles Hanson, owner of the auction house, according to a press release. Also read | More UK Pubs Call for ‘Last Drinks’ Amid Rising Costs: Report Hanson Auctioneers reported that items in the box included crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake and wooden hammer, rosary beads, a Gothic Bible, brass candlesticks, matching pistols and a brass powder flash. Mr Hanson said the task of killing a vampire was extremely serious and historical accounts suggested the need for special methods and tools. He added that items of religious significance, such as crucifixes and bibles, were said to repel these monsters. According to the press release, the fearsome item attracted bidders from around the world, including Frace, the US and Canada. But in the end, an anonymous bidder from the UK won. Also read | “They’re everywhere”: Microplastics in oceans, air and the human body It is still unclear whether the buyer will use the kit. However, Hanson Auctioneers has said the belief in vampires, undead creatures said to need human blood to survive, dates back hundreds of years and continues in some parts of the world today. Click for more trending news

