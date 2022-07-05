Credit to Chautauqua Lake | News, Sports, Jobs

When someone says Chautauqua Lake, what’s the first thing you think of? For many people – myself included – the Fourth of July is near the top of the list.

Independence Day brings different kinds of nostalgia to all of us – thinking of fireworks, summer, BBQs, family, America. The lake seems to fit perfectly into that list of what we all want for the holiday. It doesn’t matter if you spend the 4th of July boating, fishing, walking along the shore, or just watching fireworks go off over the water. Enjoying the lake is an intimate part of the holiday for many of us. When the sun goes down and the red flames begin to shine like hundreds of stars around the 42 miles of coastline, we are reminded of the good things in life.

Thanks to the work of many different organizations and stakeholders, there will be no shortage of fun this year. Financial support from our local charitable foundations as well as other public and private investment help make this possible. In a welcome return to normalcy from the pandemic, Lakewood Village will once again serve as the center of July 4 activity. Vendors will return to the streets of Chautauqua Avenue, which was recently renovated with green infrastructure designed to improve the quality of water entering the lake. Fireworks will again be enjoyed in the village and across the lake by residents and visitors, many of whom will have spent the day fishing, boating or kayaking on the water. Lakewood is also preparing to build a playground at Hartley Park and has plans to implement a new watershed project near Grandview Estates to improve water quality and reduce flooding. The Village of Busti also recently completed a swale renovation project that will work to improve the watershed moving forward and offers excellent amenities to the public with Loomis Park and aquatic opportunities at Smith Boys Marina.

Many exciting improvements have also taken place in Celoron Village. The Chautauqua Harbor Hotel now offers an excellent location for visitors coming to the village by land or water. Lucille Ball Memorial Park has benefited from the recent construction of a new equipment building, boardwalk and kayak launch. The village is also home to the Chautauqua Lake Fishing Association, which promotes the lake as a world-class destination for anglers and supports local events and organizations. Celoron is also looking to improve the playground facilities at Lucille Ball Park and is hosting a public meeting to discuss the project on Tuesday, July 5 at 6pm at the Celoron Community Center.

Just nearby along the Chadakoin River is another long list of projects to get excited about. McCrea Point Park, the Municipal Boat Landing and the nearby Chautauqua Lake Association have added or improved their facilities in recent years and are now connected by the Greater Jamestown Riverwalk. Chadakoin is also planned to undergo further development and activation in the coming years, preserving the local environment and providing new opportunities to enjoy the area. Thanks to the recently opened Lawson Boat and Motor, there is now a brand new marina located just off the Town of Ellicott and City of Jamestown line.

Further on the southwest shore of the lake, there is even more to be thankful for. The Chautauqua Institution recently opened its season and will once again offer world-class programming and entertainment to thousands upon thousands of visitors from across the country. The Bemus Point-Stow ferry has begun ferrying passengers across the straits again after undergoing major renovations. The Village of Bemus Point offers a large downtown area with plenty of waterfront dining, as well as the Lawson Center Boat Museum. A major public sewer extension is underway in the city of North Harmony, with more infrastructure expansion planned in the coming years. This construction, and a similar sewer expansion being pursued in the City of Chautauqua, will significantly improve the lake’s water quality moving forward.

The north shore of the lake offers its own host of great attractions, including Midway and Long Point State Parks. Ellery Town Park offers us a large modern athletic facility, catering to those who play baseball, football, soccer, tennis, basketball and other activities. The Village of Mayville hosts the Chautauqua Belle and has begun plans to improve its public facilities through the Mayville Strategic Water Activation Master Plan. All of these various projects and developments are supported by the people who work to bring visitors and new residents to the area each summer, including the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau, the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Realtors, the County Department of Planning and Development, Industrial Development Agency, Chamber. of Trade and Partnership for Economic Growth. Visiting any of these destinations throughout the summer, you’re likely to find restaurants and businesses packed with customers along the way. The CCVB provides an up-to-date calendar of events happening on and around the lake, and recently published an article covering July 4th highlights, which can be found here https://www.tourchautauqua.com/media/blog/fourth – i-july-entertainment-in-2022.

More scientific research is being done on the lake and watershed than ever before, including contributions from some of the most respected professionals in their fields. Millions of dollars in state funding have been used for projects across the watershed in the past five years. These programs help inform and facilitate all the economic and social development we have seen and continue to see.

Lake management and maintenance is, understandably, a contested and much-discussed part of life in Chautauqua County. Sometimes we forget that many of the reasons for this are positive. The memories and enjoyment we all have on days like the 4th of July are a big part of the equation – we all care about the lake. If we didn’t care, if we didn’t have this intimate relationship with this body of water, then there wouldn’t be passionate agreements and disagreements about how we interact with it. It is precisely because it means so much to us that we want to see it cared for and maintained for future generations – as well as the present. On a day like today, it is good to remember this, to appreciate and enjoy all the great work that has been done and to reflect on why we do it.