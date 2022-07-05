2022 World Games: Officials urge fans to arrive early for Thursday night’s opening ceremony





Officials are encouraging people to plan ahead and arrive early for Thursday night’s opening ceremony for the 2022 World Games at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium. Thursday night’s program includes musical artists Sara Evans, Nelly and Alabama, a parade of athletes into the stadium and a program entitled Unlocking the Magic: Celebrating Birmingham’s Past, Present and Future. The gates to the defensive stadium are scheduled to open on Thursday at 18:00 The program starts at 19:30 The night of entertainment will kick off an Olympic-style athletic competition that includes many sports not in the Summer Olympics. The 2022 World Games will include 3,600 athletes taking part in events at 24 locations in the metro area through July 17. This includes aquatics at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham, women’s softball at Hoover Met, lacrosse at UABs PNC Field, karate at Birmingham-Southern Colleges Battle Coliseum, flag football at Legion Field and gymnastics at BJCC Arena. Boutwell Auditorium will host kickboxing and sumo wrestling, which are already sold out. Sloss Furnace will feature sport climbing, parkour and beach handball. Avondale Park will host archery. The CrossPlex will host canoe polo and inline hockey. Barber Motorsports Park will host canopy driving. Early arrival Thursday night is advised due to limited parking options and road closures limiting the secure perimeter around the BJCC and The World Games Plaza, officials said. This will be the biggest sporting celebration in Birmingham’s history and we don’t want anyone to miss it, The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers said in a press release. If people arrive early, they can visit the World Games Plaza at CityWalk BHM or visit the entertainment area in Uptown. Here they are road closures for BJCCC/Defense Stadium/downtown area: 12th Avenue North from 16th Street North to 25th Street North

Boulevard Rev. Abraham Woods from 17th Street North to 25th Street North

6th Avenue North from 18th Street North to Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard Officials are encouraging people to take advantage of the free 2022 World Games shuttle service, Ride the Line, which will serve people at more than a dozen parking areas, including downtown Homewood, Legion Field, the Birmingham CrossPlex and the World Games East Parking. Go here for all parking spaces, timetables and more information. Read more: 2022 World Games: Flag trips to Huntsville 5 days before opening ceremony in Birmingham World Games 2022: A running guide to performances, art exhibitions, drinking and dining AL.com covers the 2022 World Games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2022/07/world-games-2022-officials-urge-fans-to-arrive-early-for-thursday-night-opening-ceremony.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos