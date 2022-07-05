International cast of 13 teams for Belmont Derby Invitational – Horse Racing News

The pride of Godolphin’s homebred Irish nations will look to continue outstanding North American form for trainer Charlie Appleby when he takes on an international field of 13 in Saturday’s $1 million Caesars Belmont Derby Invitational at Belmont Park.

Belmont Derby a 10-furlong indoor turf trial for sophomores.

Nations Pride comes off an eighth-place finish in the Cazoo Epsom Derby (G1) on June 4, which came five weeks after a seven-length lead over eventual Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal in the 10-kilometer Newmarket Stakes.

Nations Pride had a four-race winning streak snapped at Epsom, with his previous three victories all coming on flat courses at 10 miles, including a 3 1/4 length finish in the Jumeirah Derby at the Meydan in Dubai . The son of Teofilo is a grandson of Group 1 winner and 2006 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) fifth Satwa Queen, a 10-mile specialist.

Appleby said Nations Pride should appreciate a stronger stance as he cuts the distance.

He just didn’t stay in the English Derby. It’s as simple as that and the terrain would have been a question, Appleby said. The faster the ground the better for him and he has already proven that on the fast and sound surface of Meydan. Most importantly, it will fit you back in 10 miles. It stays so well and on a solid surface, especially. He’s coming in there all right and I think he’s going to be a live player.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien will be represented by the promising Stone Age, bred and co-owned by Peter Brant with Coolmore partners Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Westerberg.

Colt Galileo ran a strong second as a maiden in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October before graduating in March at Navan on his seasonal debut. Stone Age followed up with an eye-catching result in the Group 3 Derby trial at Leopardstown over 10 miles before finishing sixth last in the 12 furlong Epsom Derby as second choice.

O’Brien, who won the event last year with the Bolshoi Ballet, also sent Deauville here to capture the 2016 renewal.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher will be looking for a third Belmont Derby finish after wins by Finality [2002] and Get the points [2009] when he sends graded stakes winners Emmanuel and Grand Sonata.

WinStar Farm and Siena Farm’s Emmanuel, by More Than Ready, made a winning field debut that lasted a gate-to-wire score in the June 4 Grade 2 nine-furlong Pennine Ridge at Belmont.

The versatile colt made his first five starts on dirt, graduating in December at Gulfstream Park before an optional win in January at Tampa Bay Downs. Emmanuel tried his luck on the Kentucky Derby trail, finishing fourth in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream before a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland.

Pletcher said Emmanuel performed well on the field ahead of his field debut.

It worked well in the field and we felt the Pennine Ridge was the logical place to try it. It was good preparation for the Belmont Derby, Pletcher said. He accepted it and we are happy to amplify and test it. I think the mile and a quarter should be within his reach.

Whisper Hill Farm’s homebred Grand Sonata kicked off his campaign with a pair of stakes on the Gulfstream turf, capturing the one-mile Dania Beach on New Year’s Day and the 1 1/16-mile Grade 3 Kitten in February. He bounced back in April to finish a close second to Belmont Derby rival Sy Dog in the Grade 3 1 1/16-mile Transylvania before a deep closing third in the nine-furlong Audubon June 4 at Churchill Downs.

Pletcher said a wide run in the lane didn’t help Grand Sonata’s chances last.

That was kind of a tricky course to go on, Pletcher said. He did not leave well and was in a compromised position. But he ran well and has been very consistent.

Owner and trainer Ken McPeek will saddle a pair of Kentucky Derby (G1) freshmen in Magdalena Racing’s Tiz the Bomb, and Kentucky West Racing and Clarke Cooper’s Kentucky-Homebred Classic Causeway.

Tiz the Bomb returns to the field after a ninth-place finish in the May 7 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

of A bomb hit him The colt boasts wins on dirt, turf and synthetic and posted field results in the Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile in September and the Grade 2 Bourbon in October at Keeneland. He capped his 2-year-old season by rallying to finish second in the Grade 1 Breeders’Turf Cup Juvenile in November at Del Mar.

The Kentucky-bred Millionaire bounced back with an off-the-board effort in the Grade 3 Sacred Bull in February over the Gulfstream Park dirt before taking the John Battaglia Memorial in March and the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks in April over the Turfway Park synthetic. beating a field that included eventual Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.

McPeek said Tiz Bomb will enjoy the conditions.

I think the further the better with it. He is all class, McPeek said. A mile and a sixteenth has been pretty easy for him, but I think he should be able to get into a good rhythm and I think he’ll have a big shot in the race.

“He’s doing really well,” McPeek added. “He’s been training here in Kentucky on grass all spring since the Derby and we’re excited to get him back on the field.

Classic Causeway will make his debut on the ground in his second start for McPeek. The Giant’s Causeway colt captured the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis Derby and the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby over the winter at Tampa Bay Downs before finishing 11th in both the Grade 1 Gulfstream Florida Derby and the 1 grade in Kentucky for his former conditioner Brian Lynch. He enters from a standout third in the June 25 Grade 3 Ohio Derby at Thistledown.

McPeek said the 10 furlongs should suit the classic fairway usually ahead.

“He is a horse that seems like the pace dictates his game. I think the pace in a mile and a quarter will suit him better than the pace in a mile,” McPeek said. “He’s a great horse to be around. It’s definitely a change in his game , but we galloped him on the grass at Saratoga and he has a leg that I think will suit the turf.

Stolen Base, trained by Mike Maker for Three Diamonds Farm and Deuce Greathouse, enters from a 1 1/4 length lead in the 2 1 1/16 mile American Grade 2 race on May 7 at Churchill Downs, in which Sy Dog placed the third .

The versatile colt is a winner on dirt and turf as well as placed in stakes on synthetics when second to return rival Tiz the Bomb in March’s John Battaglia Memorial at Turfway Park.

Royal Patronage, trained by Charles Johnston, enters from an off-the-board effort in the Epsom Derby. Wootton Bassett’s bay beat 2000 Guineas (G1) and St James’s Palace Stakes (G1) winner Coroebus in the Group 2 Royal Lodge over a mile last September, a race after shocking another Godolphin Royal Ascot winner, the Group Jersey’s 3rd, Noble Truth, in August Group 3rd, Acomb, going 7 miles to York.

Head of Plains Partners’ Sy Dog, by Slumber, won his first three career starts, including a score by a nose at the 1 1/16-mile Central Park in November in the Big A before a three-quarter-length victory at Transylvania. (G3). He was third last in rallying in the American Turf (G2).

Four-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Chad Brown will send the Peter Brant-bred Napoleonic War, who finished a game second to Emmanuel last time at Pennine Ridge.

He was compromised on the pace but ran well last time, Brown said. He finished well. He is probably looking for a mile and a quarter and so we will see if he can step up to this class level.

of War Front bay was a troubled fourth to Sy Dog in the Transylvania before a determined result by a nose in an optional contender here on May 5.

Abdullah Almaddah’s filly, a Pia Brandt-trained son of Constitution, emerges from an even effort when last of four in the one-mile Group 3 Paul de Moussac Prix at Chantilly over good ground soft. A race earlier, he was third in the Group 3 Prix de Guiche by nine furlongs in the subsequent Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club [French Derby] and Group 1 winner Coral-Eclipse Vadeni.

Rashit Shaykhutdinov’s Machete, trained by Fabrice Chappet, followed Vaden home in his last two starts with a seventh in the French Derby on June 5 and a second in the Prix de Guiche, a head ahead of Implementation. Earlier this season, Machete comprehensively beat Implementation by two lengths in the Maurice Caillault Listed Chantilly Prize over nine furlongs over his flat all-weather course.

The multiple stakes-placed limited liability was last seen finishing third behind Emmanuel in the Pennine Ridge for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey and owner/breeder Stuart S. Janney III. He won another pair of graded placings when third in the Grade 3 Waiting and Grade 2 Pilgrim behind Annapolis last year.