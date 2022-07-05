Ocean enthusiasts from over 140 countries attend 1st International Ocean Decade Conference





BMBF, 06.07.2022

The High Level Launch and the seven Ocean Decade Labs in 2021 and 2022 brought together thousands of people to discuss the future of the oceans. They included participants from over 140 countries and subjects such as deep-sea research, weather satellites and everything else that supports the decades-long overall goal of achieving the science we need for the ocean we love.

Announced by the United Nations General Assembly, the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development will run from 2021 to 2030. First International Ocean Decade Conferenceorganized by Federal Ministry of Education and Research in partnership with IOC-UNESCO, was the first international effort of the Ocean Decade to bring together people with an interest in the ocean. The globally recognized High-Level Launch in June 2021 marked the start of the conference and the active phase of the Ocean Decade with a show of high-level support. The conference reached its second phase with the Ocean Decade Labs. Over the course of a year, seven Ocean Decade digital labs continued the momentum of the High Level and provided a unique opportunity for ocean stakeholders to share ideas about the future of the ocean. Multidisciplinary, international and collaborative networking thanks to a video conferencing platform, this exactly described the series of events. 173 leading ocean expert speakers on topics such as climate change, ocean debris, deep sea ecosystems, disaster management, fishing, tourism, indigenous knowledge and even sustainable fashion and surfing shared their expertise and findings with a community of up to 1000 participants per lab. In general, about half of the participants were scientists, but many were also from government institutions, non-governmental organizations or the private business sector. Christa von Hillebrandt-Andrade, Deputy Director of the International Tsunami Information Center, Caribbean Office in Puerto Rico, who co-organized A Safe Ocean Lab in early April 2022, summed up her feelings after the three-day lab with participants from 116 countries: My mind is in overdrive and my body is exhausted. I spent almost 48 hours traveling the world and was enriched, inspired and challenged by the discussions of many different aspects of a safe ocean. The seven Labs of the Ocean Decade were: An inspiring and attractive ocean (July 7 8, 2021)

An Ocean Predicted (September 15 17, 2021)

A clear ocean (November 17 19, 2021)

A healthy and resilient ocean (March 9 11, 2022)

A Safe Ocean (April 5 7, 2022)

An Accessible Ocean (May 10 12, 2022)

A Productive Ocean (31 May 2 June 2022) All labs were structured similarly: a main event including one or two panel discussions with key experts, followed by two days of satellite activities with workshops, discussions, lectures or any other networking format suggested by the participants. They were usually held by universities or other academic institutions around the world, while some were even conducted by research vessels in the Arctic or Antarctic regions. A Summary summarized the findings at the end of the Lab. All highlights and recaps are available in their entirety and as short summaries here. With the activities for the UN Decade of Oceans, BMBF and IOC-UNESCO have laid an important foundation for a wide range of international activities in marine and climate research and future research. Thus, the UN Decade of Oceans is a decade of innovation. It provides new insights to shape the transformation needed in a sustainable world. The Decade of the Ocean now continues for another eight years, aiming to raise the visibility of ocean research activities around the world.

