Hells Angels Founder Sonny Barger, 83, Rides Oakland Bike Club To International Fame









Mourners placed flowers in front Sonoma County Hells Angels chapter after the news of the death of Ralph Sonny Barger at the end of last week. Sonny you’re free as butterflies, read a note attached to a bouquet and posted in chapters Facebook page. Keep the wind in your face and the stench off your back. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> A vase of flowers with a note left by a well-wisher is displayed outside the Hells Angels Sonoma County clubhouse on June 30, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Hells Angels MC Sonoma Co/Facebook) Barger died June 29 at age 83 of cancer in Livermore and was a founding member of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, known for its outlaw reputation and resulting run-ins with law enforcement. Perhaps the most infamous was The Rolling Stones concert in Altamont in 1969where the Hells Angels were hired to provide security, documented in the rock documentary give me shelter. Ells Angel Alan Passaro stabbed and beat a man to death on the show, but was later acquitted by a jury that accepted his claim of self-defense. Barger started the Oakland Hells Angels in 1957. Originally from Modesto, Barger grew up in Oakland and gravitated toward the biker culture, which he described in his 2009 bestseller Hell’s Angel probably the only time a person from the club decided to use an apostrophe. When the Oakland Panthers motorcycle club disbanded in 1956, he took over and renamed the crew the Hells Angels. Being an outlaw certainly meant that the authorities were always in their rearview mirrors. Barger was acquitted of murder in 1972 and acquitted again of racketeering in 1980, but did time for possession with intent to sell in 1973 and conspiracy in 1988. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Members of the Hells Angels attend the funeral of club member Ed Wijnhof at the North Cemetery in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on October 24, 1989. Throughout its history, the Hells Angels organization has gained a reputation as an outlaw biker gang, but the club has been involved even in charity work. (Photo by Noord-Hollands via Bay City News) Archief/Fotoburo de Boer via Bay City News) Although these days mostly known for their toy cars and lucrative merchandising, the motorcycle club in general still finds itself in the crosshairs of the authorities. In early June, two members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club in Sonoma County were convicted in federal court of murder in aid of racketeering. Barger left one last message for people at his Facebook page Friday. If you’re reading this message, you’ll know I’m gone, he wrote. I lived a long and good life full of adventures. And I had the privilege of being part of a great club. Although Ive had a public persona for decades, Ive mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, my friends. Please know that I passed peacefully, but also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: my wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up, stay loyal, stay free and always value honor.

