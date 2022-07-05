International
Ukrainian flag arrives on Snake Island after Russian withdrawal | World news
Ukrainian forces are set to raise the country’s flag on Snake Island, a strategic and symbolic Black Sea outpost from which Russian troops withdrew last week after months of heavy bombardment.
The military operation has ended and the territory, Snake Island, has returned to Ukrainian jurisdiction, Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military command, told reporters.
The Ukrainian military earlier said the national flag had returned to the island shortly before 11pm on Monday. On the island of Zmiiny, the Ukrainian flag is back again, an update says.
However, a clarification was later issued confirming that the flag had been delivered by helicopter and would be raised once Ukrainian troops arrived on the island.
The flag was delivered to the island by helicopter. It will wait for the troops to arrive, then it will shake, Humeniuk told CNN, adding that her earlier remarks should be understood metaphorically.
No one landed on the island. So who will install it, glue it, lift it? she said. And no one will endanger people for the sake of a photo for the media.
Ukraine has seen control of the island as a critical step in easing Moscow’s blockade of its southern ports.
However, it was not clear whether Ukrainian troops would seek to re-establish a permanent presence there, as it is dangerously exposed to shelling.
On Sunday, a military official told the Guardian that the Black Sea area around Snake Island was still a gray area, meaning that, technically, the Ukrainians had no intention of returning their forces.
Snake Island became internationally known when Russia first occupied it in February. A Ukrainian soldier stationed on the island told an attacking Russian warship to shoot itself, a phrase that has since become one of the most popular slogans of the Ukrainian resistance.
The Ukrainian postal service issued a stamp showing a Ukrainian soldier giving the finger to the Russian cruiser Moskva, which was later sunk. Since Russia took control, Ukrainian troops have tried to retake it several times.
Russia claimed it had withdrawn from the island on Thursday as a goodwill gesture to show it was not obstructing United Nations efforts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grain to be sent from Ukraine.
A Russian military attack on the town of Serhiivka, near Odesa, on Friday was interpreted by Ukrainian authorities as retaliation for Russian troops being forced off Snake Island a day earlier.
At least 21 people, including two children, died in the attack after two Russian missiles hit a block of flats and a recreation
The invaders cannot win on the battlefield, so they resort to the despicable killing of civilians, said Ivan Bakanov, head of Ukraine’s security service, the SBU. After the enemy moved from Snake Island, [they] decided to respond with cynical shelling of civilian targets.
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy said that while the withdrawal did not guarantee the security of the Black Sea regions, it would significantly limit Russian activities there. Step by step, we will push [Russia] from our sea, from our land, from our sky, he said.
Kiev accused Russia on Saturday of dumping burning white phosphorus on Snake Island. Ukrainian personnel were not present at the time of the attack and, according to military experts, the Russians used it to burn the weapons and ammunition left there before withdrawing.
