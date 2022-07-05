Gerald Ray | News, Sports, Jobs

A celebration of life with military honors will be held Sunday, July 10, at 2:00 PM at the South Dayton American Legion Post 1593 for Cattaraugus County Past Commander Gerald Ray. All friends and family are invited to attend.

Jerry joined the US Navy when he was 17 years old and served on active duty and Reserve until his retirement in 2007 on his 60th birthday. He served as commander of American Legion Post 1593 in addition to his Cattaraugus County offices.

Jerry was a true Renaissance man. He taught high school industrial arts in Fredonia for 20 years before returning to school to prepare for his second career as a registered nurse, in the ER and ICU, working in New York and Florida. He also ran a family sheet metal business where he repaired farm equipment and fabricated and installed furnace ductwork. He volunteered for many years for the Forestville and South Dayton Fire Departments as a firefighter and an advanced EMT. He taught numerous classes including Farmedic and Advanced EMT classes. He also served as exalted ruler of South Hillsborough Elks Lodge 6272 and as president of the Elks Riders, which will present the Gerald Ray Memorial Award to future outstanding Elks riders.

Jerry loved to travel, especially on cruises. For many years he lived on a houseboat on Chautauqua Lake during the summers. He piloted the summer wind and was a master sea captain. He was a Harley enthusiast who enjoyed traveling the country on his cycle. His last long trip was a two-day trip to New Hampshire in the pouring rain. Although he had been treated for cancer for 20 years, he never let it weigh him down and found joy in every day. His sense of humor and love of adventure will live on in those he leaves behind.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Berdena Merrill; his twin sister, Cheryl Volk; his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Anne; his girlfriend, daughter Melissa Johnson (Bruce); his beloved son, Steven; and grandchildren: Benjamin and Sarah.

He was predeceased by his father, Richard Ray; and his much loved son, Michael.

Jerry was 74 when he passed away on March 4, 2022 from injuries sustained in a fall in December 2021.

If desired, memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders or the charity of your choice in Jerry’s memory.