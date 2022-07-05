Cardinal Hummes, a close friend of Pope Francis, dies at the age of 87 THE INTERNATIONAL

Connect with us

SAO PAULO (AP) Cardinal Claudio Hummes, the Brazilian Catholic cardinal who inspired Pope Francis to choose his name after the 2013 conclave, died Monday at age 87. He was one of the country’s leading religious leaders and a strong advocate of the poor.

The Archbishop of Sao Paulo, Cardinal Odilo Scherer, said in a statement that Hummes died after a long illness, which he endured with patience and faith in God. Hummes had been the archbishop of Sao Paulo and, before that, of the city of Fortaleza.

Hummes also worked for Pope Benedict XVI between 2006 and 2011 as prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, the Vatican office that oversees education, training and other matters for Catholic priests. He left the job because of his age.

Pope John Paul II made him archbishop of Sao Paulo in 1998 and three years later the Brazilian became a cardinal.

Hummes sat next to Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio during the last conclave and, according to the Pope himself, the Brazilian encouraged him as the vote drew to a close.

A great friend, a great friend, Francis said of Hummes in his first press conference after being elected. When things started to get a little dangerous, he cheered me on. And when the vote reached two-thirds, the usual applause began, as the Pope had been elected. He hugged me, kissed me and said: Don’t forget the poor. Those words were engraved in my mind.

Francis decided to name himself after Saint Francis of Assisi, who was especially devoted to caring for the poor.

Former leftist Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, who is leading the polls to return to office after October’s election, was friends with the man Brazilians call Dom Claudio. However, Hummes was considered a moderate in the Catholic Church.

His unconditional love for others always put him on the side of the poor, even in the most adverse situations, da Silva said on Twitter.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, whose far-right administration was often criticized by Hummes, has not commented on the cardinals’ deaths.

Hummes was also committed to the causes of the Amazon and indigenous peoples, who have had troubled relations with religious leaders of other communities. The cardinal was one of the main inspirations for the Synod of the Pan-Amazonian Region in October 2019, which focused on environmental debates.

The indigenous peoples have shown in many ways that they want our church to protect and defend their rights, to build their future, Hummes said during the synod, adding that the indigenous people of the Amazon deserve to have the leading roles in their future, away from anyone’s act of colonialism. .

Recently, Francis appointed the first cardinal of the Amazon, given the importance the region has had in his papacy and the attention he wanted to draw to it.

Francis appointed Hummes in 2020 to lead the Ecclesiastical Conference of the Amazon region, which is prompted by the synod’s debates. The Brazilian cardinal said in a letter in July 2021 that he feared the debate’s rulings could be empty.

It’s good to keep debating what we should do, but while that’s a good thing it’s not enough, Hummes wrote.

Hummes was born in the small town of Montenegro, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, on the border with Uruguay and Argentina. The archdiocese of Sao Paulo said Humme’s funeral will be held at her central church in Sao Paulo.

