Outrage as families of US prisoners in Middle East cut off call Blinken | news from USA

Family members of several American citizens being held in Saudi Arabia and Egypt were not invited to participate in a recent phone call with Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, a move that one critic called outrageous and discriminatory.

The apparent decision to exclude families from a June 22 phone call between Blinken and relatives of U.S. citizens who are being held hostage or wrongfully detained in Russia, Venezuela, Rwanda and other countries came just weeks before the controversial trip by Joe Bidens in the Middle East. and an expected rapprochement between the US president and Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Biden will visit Israel and Saudi Arabia later this month as part of a summit where oil production is likely to be high on the agenda, as well as a focus on improving relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The trip marks a major shift in Biden’s approach to Saudi Arabia. During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia a scapegoat to punish the kingdom and its new crown prince for ordering the killing and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Biden’s decision to renege on that promise has been met with a sense of betrayal and anger from Saudi and other dissidents and human rights activists, who say Biden is unlikely to make any practical gains from a non-U.S. partner. reliable.

Frustration among some dissidents and activists grew after Blinken held a phone call with families of hostages and other wrongfully arrested US citizens in various countries, but not in Arabia and Egypt.

Carine Kanimba, the American daughter of Paul Rusesabagina, the imprisoned Rwandan dissident, was on the phone with other families.

Blinken reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to bringing our loved ones home, Kanimba said. Some people have to ask questions. We are all in the same situation.

While Kanimba did not have access to a full list of subpoenas and one was not released by the state department, she said she believed the subpoena was aimed at families of individuals who have been officially designated as hostages or wrongfully detained, according to Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery. and Hostage. -Passage of the Accountability Act, which was intended to give the US government more tools to support hostage families.

The call did not include the families of Soltan mistakean academic and legal permanent resident of the US and the father of human rights defender Mohamed Soltan, who is in prison in Egypt, or Hosam Khalafwho has been held without trial since 2017.

It also did not include the families of Americans Velid Fitaihi, a doctor who is under a travel ban in Saudi Arabia, or the families of Salah al-Haidar and his mother Aziza al-Yousef, a prominent women’s rights activist and US citizen, who are all banned from leaving from Saudi Arabia. The family of Badr Ibrahim, an American-Saudi journalist, was also not invited.

Some family members said they were angry at what they believed was a political decision to shift focus from their families’ problems to the Bidens’ trip.

The deliberate and hypocritical selection of which wrongful-custody cases to file or meet is outrageous and discriminatory, said one individual who spoke on condition of anonymity. The willingness of the US to spend its political capital on solving cases of wrongful detention is inconsistent and based on some arbitrary criteria: is your family member wrongly detained in a country that is an enemy or an ally? Is it a perfect photo opportunity that’s ripe for the taking?

Another person said they felt their families’ plight was simply no longer a priority for the Biden White House.

The State Department declined to respond to the criticism. An official said the department reviews cases under the Levinson Act to determine whether individuals have been wrongfully arrested.

The review evaluates the facts of the case based on enumerated criteria, without taking into account political factors such as the US relationship with the country of detention, the State Department official said. We also continue to advocate for the immediate lifting of restrictive travel restrictions on US citizens. We take our responsibility to help all American citizens seriously, and we push for fair and transparent treatment in all cases.

The emailed statement suggested the state department was distinguishing between individuals considered hostages and wrongly imprisoned, and those like many American citizens in Saudi Arabia who may not have left Saudi Arabia but have been released from prison.

The news came after rights advocates pointed to separate comments by Michael Alan Ratney, who has been nominated to serve as ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and recently said in congressional testimony that Saudi Arabia had made little progress on freedom of expression. , women’s rights. , judicial transparency.

Seth Binder, director of advocacy at Pomed, which advocates for democracy in the Middle East, said the claims were unsubstantiated. He said that any decision to keep the families of Saudi and Egyptian detained American citizens out of the Blinken call was troubling, and that Biden’s decision to meet with Mohammed bin Salman showed that human rights concerns have been sacrificed for that that they have determined to be the most important national ones. security interests.

Several lawyers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there was only faint hope that the Saudis would accept any human rights-related demands in exchange for the Bidens’ upcoming visit.