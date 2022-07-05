Metaverse Summit to Accelerate Metaverse and Web3 Open with International Leaders



Metaverse Summit has announced its official event dates for its 2022 edition in Paris from July 16-17. The Metaverse Summit is an International Convention celebrating the technology and creativity of the metaverse. The Metaverse Summit brings together leading metaverse entrepreneurs, builders, investors and experts to discuss and collaborate on the future of the open metaverse.

The Metaverse Summit provides a place for collaboration between companies and organizations to foster the development of an open, interoperable and inclusive metaverse, and to accelerate their development and deployment through innovative and creative startups and projects.

More than 200 key industry leaders are confirmed to speak at the Metaverse Summit conference including Sebastian Borget (Co-founder of The Sandbox), Liko Subakti (CEO of Project Seed), Sandy Carter (SVP of Unstoppable Domains), Kevin Orange (CEO of Interverse), Diego Di Tommaso (COO of Above Reality), Jonathan Brown (CEO of Lighthouse), Rudy Lee (Zepeto) and many others.

Yingzi Yuan, founder of Metaverse Summit, commented: Metaverse has gained tremendous traction over the past few years and is expected to see continued growth in the coming years and beyond. We are here to facilitate the growth of various players in the industry, to help brands, startups and corporations find their place and strategy in relation to the metaverse.

With its 2022 edition, the Metaverse Summit will announce a community-driven DAO, which is an autonomous decentralized organization that aims to replace traditional corporate gatekeepers and their captive ecosystems by enabling the community of individuals with like-minded to participate directly in their advantages. trying. The Metaverse Summit DAO aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of the Open Metaverse Framework, a public service that all creators and entrepreneurs can use and that anyone can build upon and, more importantly, derive value from.

The Metaverse Summit: The First International Web3 Conference Led by Women

The Metaverse Summit will help individuals and businesses define their positioning and strategy in the future of technology by bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3. Early adoption is essential to creating an equitable Web3 and ensuring that women lead the way.

Supported by French President Emmanuel Macron and centered around the representation of women on Web3, Metaverse Summit 2022 aims to promote diversity through the inclusion of women in the technology and innovation sector. “Web3 is both a need and a potential.” said French President Emmanuel Macron and asserted that cultural institutions in France must develop an NFT policy and support Web3 innovation. He also mentioned that the metaverse and Web3 can be useful in promoting cultural and creative content.

Through the inclusion of women and underrepresented groups who are often marginalized in the technology field, Metaverse Summit is opening the doors to diversity in the Web3 industry. To encourage more women to share, learn and build, Metaverse Summit is partnering with HER DAO and Unstoppable Women Of Web3.

We are honored to host the first international convention and festival led by Metaverse women in Paris. The adoption of Web3 is critical to the advancement of women and Metaverse Summit is excited to contribute to this initiative said Yingzi Yuan, Founder of Metaverse Summit. As a veteran of the gaming and blockchain industry, Yingzi has worked at the intersection of technology and the creative industry. By initiating the Metaverse Summit, she aims to highlight the voice of women in various sectors around the metaverse.

The Metaverse Startup Awards received 150 nominees, with top-tier investors as mentors and judges

The Global Metaverse Startup Competition is a competition and mentoring program to showcase the next generation of Metaverse builders and entrepreneurs. It is the occasion for investors to meet and present high-potential metaverse projects. The kick-off, judging and mentoring session will be open to investors who have purchased a Metaverse Summit investment pass.

Companies, start-ups and projects will be presented in the exhibition hall, which will provide an opportunity to make connections and find business opportunities.

Investors will have an opportunity to meet the winners of the Metaverse Startup Competition, providing an opportunity to learn more about metaverse-related innovators and talent, and a dedicated networking space during the conference. An exclusive party will be hosted for speakers, sponsors and investor ticket holders.

The two-day event on July 16-17, 2022 in Paris will be a unique moment for the international community to meet in person, discover new synergies and develop projects.

