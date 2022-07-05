Internet security laws were strengthened to combat Russian and hostile state disinformation

Social media platforms will need to proactively seek out and remove disinformation from foreign state actors that harms the UK

Firms that fail to deal with cyber intrusions from rogue states face hefty fines or being banned

Social media platforms will have to proactively tackle Russian and other state-sponsored disinformation aimed at undermining the UK under changes ministers are making to new internet security laws.

Many people are concerned about the threat that malicious state-linked disinformation poses to UK society and democracy, particularly following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The Government will table an amendment to link the National Security Bill with the Internet Safety Bill – strengthening this landmark and pioneering internet legislation to make the UK the safest place in the world to go online. A new foreign interference offense created by the Homeland Security Bill will be added to the list of priority offenses in the Internet Security Bill.

This means that social media platforms, search engines and other apps and websites that allow people to post their content will have a legal duty to take proactive, preventative action to identify and minimize people’s exposure to state-sponsored or state-linked disinformation intended to interfere with the United Kingdom.

This includes handling material from fake accounts created by individuals or groups acting on behalf of foreign states to influence democratic or legal processes, such as elections and judicial proceedings, or spreading hacked information to undermine institutions democratic.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said:

The invasion of Ukraine has shown yet again how readily Russia can and will weaponize social media to spread misinformation and lies about its barbaric actions, often targeting the very victims of its aggression. We cannot allow foreign states or their puppets to use the Internet to wage hostile online warfare without hindrance. That’s why we’re strengthening our new online security protections to make sure social media firms identify and root out state-sponsored disinformation.

Security Minister Damian Hinds said:

Online information operations are now an essential part of state threat activity. The purpose can be in various ways to spread falsehoods, confuse, undermine trust in democracy or sow division in society. Disinformation is often planted by multiple fake people, with the goal of real users unwittingly sharing it. We need major online platforms to do more to identify and disrupt this type of coordinated inauthentic behavior. This is about the proposed change in the law.

Platforms will need to make risk assessments of content that is illegal under the foreign interference offense and put in place proportionate systems and processes to mitigate the possibility of users encountering this content.

This could include measures such as making it more difficult to create large-scale fake accounts or tackling the use of bots in disinformation campaigns. When moderating their sites, firms will need to make judgments about the intended effect of content or conduct they have reasonable grounds to believe is state-sponsored disinformation and whether it constitutes misrepresentation.

These judgments can be based on patterns of behavior and tactics used, or aided by relevant knowledge of the political and geopolitical context, for example narratives from state-supported media that are amplified online.

To help platforms carry out this task, companies will also be able to use regulator Ofcoms codes of practice. Ofcom will have the power to fine companies that fail to act up to ten percent of their annual global turnover, force them to improve their practices and block non-compliant sites.

The offense of foreign intervention

Under the National Security Bill, which will go to Parliament for committee stage next week, a new offense of foreign interference has been created to impede and disrupt state threat activity, including state-related disinformation, of which undermines the United Kingdom.

It will make it illegal for a person to engage in conduct for, on behalf of or with the intention of benefiting a foreign power in a way that interferes with the rights of the United Kingdom, discredits our democratic intuitions, manipulates people’s participation in them and undermines security or interests. of the UK.

The offense includes conduct that involves making false or misleading misrepresentations, including using information that is true but deceptively presented or misrepresenting a person’s identity

The Internet Security Bill as drafted

As currently drafted, the Online Safety Bill will now force companies to take action on state-sponsored disinformation that is illegal and where there is harm to individuals – for example if it contains a threat to kill. Companies whose services are likely to be accessed by children will need to protect minor users from harmful misinformation and disinformation.

In addition, Category 1 companies will have to address misinformation and disinformation that is harmful and can be accessed by adults – such as dangerous anti-vaccine theories or fake coronavirus cures. They will need to clearly define whether this content is allowed in their terms of service and enforce this consistently.

The bill has strong protections for people’s rights to freedom of expression. Clause 19 provides specific safeguards against excessive removal of content and requires platforms to have due regard for users’ right to free expression. Companies will also have a duty to ensure that they have effective and accessible reporting and redress mechanisms so that users can easily challenge wrongful decisions to remove content.

