Uzbekistan says 18 killed and hundreds injured in riots





Security forces arrested 516 people during the protests, which erupted over plans to limit Karakalpakstan’s autonomy, but have now released many of them, the National Guard’s press office said at a briefing.

On Saturday, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev abandoned plans to amend articles of the constitution regarding Karakalpakstan’s sovereignty and its right to secede. He also declared a month-long state of emergency in the northwestern province.

Official reports said protesters had marched through the capital of Nukus province last Friday and tried to seize local government buildings.

According to the General Prosecutor’s Office, 18 people died “from serious injuries” received during the clashes. Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the head of the National Guard as saying the number included 14 civilians and four law enforcement officers.

Two exiled opposition politicians in contact with people on the ground told Reuters they believed the real figure was much higher. It was not possible to independently determine the number of dead. Karakalpakstan — located on the shores of the Aral Sea, for decades a site of environmental disaster — is home to the Karakalpaks, an ethnic minority group whose language is distinct from, though related to, Uzbek. “Karakalpaks are not Uzbeks… They have their own traditions, culture and law,” Aman Sagidullayev, the Norway-based leader of the pro-independence Alga Karakalpakstan party, told Reuters, accusing the government of carrying out a “punitive operation”. Silent reaction A group of opposition politicians and activists calling themselves the Karakalpakstan government-in-exile issued an appeal to Mirziyoyev. They demanded the release of the arrested demonstrators, the dissolution of the Karakalpak government and new elections, and a review of the actions of law enforcement agencies, including the “unjustified and disproportionate use of force that led to human casualties, torture and arbitrary detention.” They complained of discrimination against their language and the “silencing and distortion” of the region’s history. Russia, with which ex-Soviet Uzbekistan has close ties, said the issue was Uzbekistan’s internal matter. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was confident the authorities there would succeed in normalizing the situation and said the issues should be resolved by “legal means” rather than riots. The European Union called for “an open and independent investigation into the violent events in Karakalpakstan”. Mirziyoyev’s office said he had discussed the matter with EU Council President Charles Michel and that the unrest had been instigated by “criminal elements”. An exiled Uzbek opposition politician, Pulat Ahunov, told Reuters that the curfew imposed for the duration of the state of emergency and tight security appeared to have stabilized the situation, but there was still the risk of ethnic clashes. There are about 700,000 Karakalpaks among Uzbekistan’s 34 million people, most of them in the autonomous republic. Geographical and linguistic proximity has led many people to seek work and sometimes move to neighboring Kazakhstan. Some observers believe Tashkent’s miscalculated effort to limit Karakalpakstan’s autonomy — Mirziyoyev himself has criticized local lawmakers for not telling him of public opposition to him — may have been an attempt to prevent any rise in separatism. against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. In 2005, Uzbek security forces crushed armed protests in the city of Andizhan, with 173 people killed in the clashes, according to official reports. The government at the time blamed Islamic extremists for the crisis in Andizhan, located in the opposite, eastern part of Uzbekistan.

