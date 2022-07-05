Get ready for the reading challenge!

International
KIDS and families can take part in a summer gadget-themed reading challenge, with a range of events, activities and prizes on offer.
This year, Leicester Libraries’ summer reading challenge is called Gadgeteers. It focuses on the central role of imagination in reading and in science and innovation. To participate, children only need to borrow and read at least six library books on each topic over the summer.
At a launch event at the National Space Center on Friday (July 1), pupils from Taylor Road, Marriot and South Kilworth primary schools had the chance to tour the centre’s galleries and exhibitions, take part in themed workshops and storytelling, and be among the first to sign up for the summer reading challenge.
Over the weekend, more children and families had the chance to join the challenge with an open library at Highcross, offering crafts, stories and activities from the Space Centre. The Bookbus was also parked in Jubilee Square to promote the summer challenge.
And from July 11, visit your local library to get the best gear and borrow your first books of the summer. Families can also participate by making their own incredible inventions and sharing photos on social media, using the hashtag #GoGadgeteersGo.
Craft activities and themed events to kick off the summer reading challenge will take place in the following libraries:
- Monday July 11: Aylestone, Evington, New Parks
- Tuesday July 12: Knighton, Beaumont Leys, Rushey Mead
- Wednesday July 13: Belgrave, St Barnabas, St Matthews
- Thursday July 14: Central, Highfields, Pie Derri, Westcotes
- Friday 15 July: Brite Centre, Fosse Centre, Hamilton
During the summer, a program of themed activities will support the reading challenge, including free fun days and live family theater performances in libraries, in partnership with The Spark Arts for Children.
Lee Warner, the city councils head of neighborhood services, said: Thousands of families across Leicester enjoy taking part in our summer reading challenge every year – it’s about reading for the sheer joy of it.
Last year, we reached almost 10,000 children more than ever – with our summer reading challenge and the opportunity to take part both online and in our libraries, we hope it will be a huge success again this year.
It’s great to be able to organize fun days and activities in our libraries again this year after the pandemic has stopped. And because everything is free, it’s a great way to keep the kids entertained during the long summer vacation without worrying about the costs.
CJ Bishop, community manager at the Space Centre, said: It’s great to be part of the Summer Reading Challenge once again. This year’s theme, Gadgeteers, encourages us to think creatively and innovatively, just like a scientist!
We were excited to be working closely with our local libraries to bring the National Space Center to our community during the school holidays. They were excited to offer children and their families a range of free activities, including the chance to build their own robotic hand and get a closer look at meteors under a microscope.
To take part in the challenge, visit your local library anytime over the summer from 1st July and register to receive your Gadgeteers poster pack and bookmark and start collecting stickers. Children then have until Sunday 11 September to complete the challenge by reading books borrowed from the library or online from the libraries’ e-book and audio collections. Once completed, they can receive a certificate and medal.
Adults can also get involved in the Go adult-up Gadgeteers go! challenge. Be a role model and support your children by joining and reading six more books. Borrow books from Leicester’s libraries in July and August and enter a draw for a chance to win 30 valuable books.
As well as 7,000 Go Gadgeteers Go! packs available for free from libraries, a further 3,000 packs will also be delivered to families through our partnerships with schools, adventure playgrounds, children’s centers and Leicester City of Sanctuary.
The annual summer reading challenge is presented by Reading Agency and distributed by libraries up and down the country.
To learn more, visit www.leicester.gov.uk/summerreadingchallenge
