Sydney floods worsen as 50,000 Australians warned to evacuate or be ready to evacuateExBulletin



change the subtitles Mark Baker/AP

Mark Baker/AP

RICHMOND, Australia Hundreds of homes have been flooded in and around Australia’s largest city in a flood emergency that was causing trouble for 50,000 people, officials said Tuesday.

Emergency response teams made 100 overnight rescues of people trapped in cars on flooded roads or in flooded homes in the Sydney area, State Emergency Service manager Ashley Sullivan said.

Days of torrential rain have caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks, bringing a fourth flood emergency in 16 months to parts of the city of 5 million.

Evacuation orders and warnings to prepare to leave their homes were issued to 50,000 people, up from 32,000 on Monday, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

“This event is far from over. Please don’t be complacent, wherever you are. Please use caution when driving on our roads. There is still a substantial risk of flash flooding across our state,” said Perrottet.

The New South Wales state government declared a disaster in 23 local government areas overnight, activating federal government financial assistance for flood victims.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke praised the skill and commitment of rescue crews for preventing any death or serious injury on the fourth day of the flood emergency.

Parts of southern Sydney were hit by nearly 8 inches of rain in 24 hours, more than 17% of the city’s annual average, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jonathan How said.



change the subtitles Mark Baker/AP

Mark Baker/AP

Severe weather warnings for heavy rain remained in place in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Tuesday. Warnings also extended north of Sydney along the coast and into the Hunter Valley.

The worst flooding was along the Hawkesbury-Nepean river system along Sydney’s northern and western fringes.

“The good news is that by tomorrow afternoon, it’s expected to be mostly dry, but of course we’re reminding people that these flood waters will remain very high even after the rain stops,” How said.

“There was a lot of rain overnight and that actually means seeing some rivers peak for the second time. So it should take you several days, if not a week, to start seeing these flood waters start to recede. decrease,” How added.

Residents of Lansvale, south-west of Sydney, were surprised by the speed with which their area was flooded and the increasing frequency of such floods.

“Well, it happened in 1986 and ’88, then it didn’t happen for 28 years and then 2016 and 2020 and now it’s happened four times this year,” a Lansvale native identified only as Terry told Australian Broadcasting Corp television. of his house being flooded.

Wild weather and rough seas along the New South Wales coast thwarted plans to tow a stricken cargo ship with 21 crew members to the safety of the open sea.

The ship lost power after leaving port in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Monday morning and was in danger of being grounded by 26ft swells and 34mph winds against the rocks.

An effort to tow the vessel by tugboats in the open ocean ended when a tugboat broke loose in a 36-foot swell late Monday, Port Authority Chief Executive Officer Philip Holliday said.

The ship was maintaining its position Tuesday further from shore than Monday with two anchors and the assistance of two tugs. The original plan had been for the ship’s crew to repair their engine at sea. The new plan was to tow the ship to Sydney when weather and sea conditions calmed down as early as Wednesday, Holliday said.

“We’re in a better position than we were yesterday,” Holliday said. “We are in relative safety.”

Perrottet described the tugboat crew’s response Monday to save the vessel as “heroic.”

“I want to thank the men and women who were on those crews last night for the heroic work they did in incredibly treacherous conditions. To have an 11 meter (36 foot) swell, to be under it and to do that job is incredibly impressive. “, Perrottet said.