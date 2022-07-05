History and importance of grand strategy in IR // News // ND International Security Center // University of Notre Dame

International
One of the highest levels of statecraft is grand strategy. For as long as there has been conflict between groups of people, strategy on the battlefield has been important to victory, but we also know that civilians are often required to make certain sacrifices for the cause or the war effort. But how do governments decide what should be required of civilians and military personnel? And how will the sacrifices at home help the troops on the front lines be successful? These are questions that every practitioner of grand strategy must consider before cementing a policy decision. What is grand strategy and why does it matter to modern politics? This is what was being explored in this blog.
What is Grand Strategy?
How do states prioritize and mobilize which military, diplomatic, political, economic and other sources of power to secure their interests, whether those interests ensure their survival or establish themselves as global powers? The answer is grand strategy. The word grand, however, has a tendency to confuse people into thinking it refers to ambitious and far-reaching goals. However, this is not the case; rather, it is a description of how the state will manage all its resources as a means to its ends.
The concept of grand strategy first made its home in the military realm to determine what is necessary for a successful military force in both wartime and peacetime. During peacetime, grand strategy continues to be important, namely how the state can maintain peace through deterrence and coercion. Other tools within grand strategy include alliance building, diplomacy, economic policies, intelligence, and propaganda.
Grand strategy is an extension of traditional strategy in three main ways:
The involvement of non-military means including diplomatic, economic and informational means,
Examining necessary internal policies (recruitment, for example), and
Considerations for time of peace as well as for time of war.
In summary, once a state identifies the goals it has, from a policy perspective, everything the state does to achieve those goals must be in the service of fulfilling those goals. Every policy implemented by the state must be part of and at the service of the grand strategy.
History of Grand Strategy
Conceptually, grand strategy has existed for as long as there has been conflict, but it is believed that it did not take shape until Thucydides wrote the History of the Peloponnesian War, in which he outlined the grand strategies of Athens and Sparta. from 412 to 404 BC. Then, in the Roman Empire, an infrastructure of walls (such as Hadrian’s), castles and roads were crucial to the Empires grand strategy as they made logistics much easier; this allowed the Romans to outflank their opponents on the battlefield.
For more modern examples, let’s look at the World Wars. In World War I, Churchill’s two goals were to defeat Germany and avoid unnecessary carnage. The grand strategy in service of these goals was to attack the German periphery and open a new front in distant theaters to thinly spread the German lines. During World War II, the Allied strategy in the Western European Theater was to refocus on Germany, as it was the strongest of the Axis and posed a direct threat to the UK and USSR.
Then, during the Cold War, the US and the UK both used a grand strategy of “containment”. That is, niton countries were seeking to contain and prevent the spread of communism. This strategy lasted because every US president, from Harry Truman to Ronald Reagan, adhered to this vision of global affairs. After the end of the Cold War, Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama all embraced a grand strategy of liberal internationalism, which, in contrast to control, aims to enforce and/or spread the liberal values of individual rights and free trade.
Why study Grand Strategy?
Peter Feaver, professor of political science and public policy at Duke University, put it well when he described how grand strategy brings other fields of study together. He says that grand strategy combines history, political science, public policy and economics. Why are students drawn to the study of grand strategy? Feaver continues, makes history more relevant, political science more concrete, public policy more broadly contextualized, and economics more security-oriented.
As an international security program, the Notre Dame International Security Center specializes in teaching students every aspect of international relations, including grand strategy. If you want to know more about education NDISC offers, contact us! We have the faculty and education opportunities to teach students at all points in their academic journey.
