The 2030 development agenda fails for racial equality and non-discrimination





Despite Agenda 2030with promising rhetoric, it largely fails to deliver on its pledge to leave no one behind when it comes to the principles of racial equality and non-discrimination, said E. Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. Limitation of progress Presenting the conclusions of her report on the 2030 Agenda, the SDGs and the fight against racial discrimination, Ms. Achiume admitted that while it opened the door for significant improvements on previous development initiatives, more commitments are needed to effectively combat racism. Racial justice commitments are largely absent in the operationalization of the SDGs, as seen by the lack of racial disaggregation in the SDG targets and iNDICATORSshe said. Continued lack of resources, failure to collect disaggregated data and lack of political will yet limit progress toward racial justice in almost all national and international contexts. Embedded challenges The Special Rapporteur attributed the entrenched challenges of promoting racial equality and justice through development initiatives to the racial origins of today’s international development structure. Citing the deep racial disparities revealed by COVID-19 pandemic, she explained how global economic and financial systems continue to be engines of racially discriminatory underdevelopment. This serious error has left the mainstream international development architecture ill-equipped to challenge the status quo, she said. The relentless cycle of inequality A large amount of available research has shown that the international economic, developmental and financial order has perpetuated human rights problems and economic inequality. As such, it has served to dismantle social safety nets in the global South and increase the dependency of formerly colonized peoples, she added. Her report emphasized the urgent need to decolonize global economic, legal and political systems. To achieve this goal, international hierarchies must be disrupted and moved beyond Eurocentric visions, models and tools of economic development. Changing the debate During her presentation, the Special Rapporteur highlighted the racial justice uprisings of 2020, which mobilized the global community and significantly shifted the terms of the debate at the United Nations and elsewhere. She noted that racially and ethnically marginalized employees in particular were voluntarily taking on institutional anti-racism work by providing vital leadership without compensation. Ms. Achiume expressed her unwavering support for those who actively challenge systemic racism within international institutions. For anti-racism initiatives to be successful, institutional leaders must commit the necessary resources and political will for transformation, the independent expert underlined. This can only be achieved by making institutions more representative of the populations they serve, especially at decision-making levels, she added. Special Rapporteurs are appointed by the UN based in Geneva Human Rights Council to review and report back on a specific human rights topic or country situation. The positions are honorary and experts are not paid for their work.

