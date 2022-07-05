Women for Women International – Official Top Gifts | Non-profit work





Women for International Women washington, DC Background Join the development team of women for women! Since 1993, Women for Women International, a global NGO, has invested in the power of over 500,000 women who have been forgotten as women survivors of war and conflict. We support them in learning the social and economic skills they need to rebuild their lives, their families and communities. Our core belief is that stronger women build stronger nations. Women who enroll in our program in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Kosovo, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Sudan break the isolation of war and conflict. They gain access to the knowledge, resources, and tools they need to earn and save money, improve health and well-being, influence decisions in their home and community, and connect to networks of support. Over the next ten years, our goal is to scale our impact to improve the lives of millions of the most marginalized women affected by war and conflict. Our vision is to create a world in which all women determine the course of their lives and reach their full potential. We know that women pass on their knowledge to neighbors and children, creating a ripple effect for generations. By investing in women, we create a better world for all of us, a more equal, peaceful and prosperous world. This is the power of women, for women. Summary of work Purpose The Major Gifts Officer is responsible for building and managing a portfolio of individual major gift and foundation donors in the $5,000-$50,000 segment. They are directly responsible for building donor engagement strategies in line with standard drive management operations and populating all relevant information and cultivation steps in Salesforce. Although some research support is available, this role is ultimately responsible for their prospect research and will share responsibility for monitoring and identifying new areas of major gift opportunities. They also support WfWI’s signature fundraising events and other special major donor fundraising activities as assigned. Accountability Main Duties and Responsibilities Engages global leadership team members, country directors and volunteer leadership in driving donor cultivation and fundraising and supports engagement with appropriate research and outreach materials

Organizes major donor cultivation events in coordination with the Development Team and volunteer leadership. Collaborates with the events team and where appropriate the UK office to execute events

Promotes and ensures coordination of lead generation and related research to increase donor engagement

Participate in monthly portfolio meetings with plans for donor cultivation, stewardship and engagement, and weekly 1:1 meetings with the Director of Development

Attend event planning meeting on organizational speaking engagements

Responsible for annual fundraising goal of approximately $1 million.

As a frontline member of the development team, creates and implements the annual work plan to ensure annual fundraising goals are met/exceeded

Builds and manages a portfolio of major individual donors and foundation donors annually and is responsible for developing strategies and donor relations to increase financial support for the WfWI portfolio is likely to be 20-30% disclosure in the year first

Recruits and supports fundraising volunteers who are engaged in major gift fundraising efforts with thorough research, outreach preparation and staff support.

Advances and secures major gifts and volunteer leadership for WfWIs signature events

Proactively uses the new Salesforce database for donor management and reporting qualification Skills and Qualifications: Mandatory Candidate located in Washington, DC or California

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field or equivalent combination of education and experience

3-5 years of relevant frontline fundraising experience focusing on portfolio management with proven success in helping grow giving

Previous development experience with an international non-profit organization

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a team and build and maintain positive relationships with all levels of the organization, including volunteer leadership, senior management and staff

Strong interpersonal skills, maturity, tact and good judgment

Excellent written and oral communication skills include communicating with donors, senior management and peers.

Excellent listening skills – accepts constructive feedback

Strong organizational skills, attention to detail and meets deadlines

Excellent computer skills, including competency with standard business applications and database systems

Willingness and ability to travel domestically and internationally (up to 50%) and work/travel evenings and weekends

Initiative/proactive problem solving skills

Discretion with sensitive material

Strong commitment and respect for the mission and values ​​of International Women for Women favorite Knowledge of Salesforce

Working knowledge of planned giving Physical requirements: May require bending, lifting, standing, sitting, computer work, etc. *This job description may be modified from time to time at the discretion of WfWI.* Requirements/Other All our staff are required to adhere to the WfWI Code of Conduct and Safeguarding policies and our organizational values: Empowerment, Integrity, Respect, Sustainability. At Women for Women International, we know that our people and organizational culture provide the foundation for achieving our mission. Diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) is central to everything we do. Read our commitment to DEI. How to apply Application instructions: We will review applications continuously, so please apply as soon as possible through this portal or our careers page here: https://www.womenforwomen.org/about-us/careers. We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic. protected by law. Women for International Women

