Russian ‘Ship of Lies’ Threatens Fragile Wheat Negotiations – POLITICO

With assistance from Sarah Anne Aarup, Meredith Lee, Mona Zhang and Paul Demko

The alleged theft of Ukrainian grain aboard a Russian ship bound for Turkey jeopardizes fragile talks to free up the Black Sea grain corridors. The Russian cargo ship Zhibek Zholy was reportedly detained upon arrival in Turkey.

In a rare joint statement, the International Longshore Union and the Pacific Warehouse and Maritime Association pledged to keep the ports operating after their labor contract expires. West Coast ports are the main gateway for US exports, and negotiations for a new contract are being watched closely by the White House and Congress.

As legal problems continue to cloud hemp growers, advocates are turning their attention to the FDA and Congress to install more workable guidelines. Farm groups have told Congress they want hemp issues addressed in the 2023 farm bill.

HAPPY TUESDAY JULY 5. Welcome to Morning Ag. I’m your host, Garrett Downs. Advice? Send them together to [email protected] AND @_garrettdownsand follow us @MorningAg.

Would you like to receive this newsletter every weekday? Subscribe to POLITICO Pro“”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[]”url”:”https://www.politicopro.com/act-on-the-news?cid=promkt_20q1_corenews_act_energy”,”_id”:”00000181-cf26-da7b-ad93-ff7e69950001″,”_type”:”33ac701a -72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_id”:”00000181-cf26-da7b-ad93-ff7e69950002″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-87c>2ec1f82-587c56POLITICO Pro. You’ll also get daily policy news and other information you need to act on the days of the biggest stories.

STOLEN GIFTS CAUGHT: Russia allegedly sent a boatload of stolen Ukrainian grain aboard the Russian cargo ship Zhibek Zholy last week, POLITICS’ Sarah Anne Aarup reports.

Ukraine said the ship, which departed from the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, was seized upon arrival in Turkey on Sunday.

Moscow had announced the shipment as a re-opening of seaports for the cargo, meaning hundreds of millions of tonnes of grain locked within the borders of the war-torn countries, which could help avert a hunger crisis for millions who rely on Ukraine for imports. of food.

But analysts say the grain aboard the Russian ship was likely stolen from Ukrainian farmers and that its entry into Turkey could poison a potential Black Sea corridor that the Biden administration and European allies have been working to create.

An already complicated endeavor: As Meredith has reported, the US has been racing to create a corridor by land or sea that would free grain trapped within Ukraine’s borders.

The United Nations has led negotiations to reopen Black Sea ports to resume cargo shipments. But the US is skeptical that those talks will reach any conclusion, given that Moscow wants to end Western sanctions.

The US has also been working with allies to co-ordinate an expanded land corridor for Ukrainian grain, but that could still be months away from operation.

Made more complicated by delivery: The arrival of suspected stolen Ukrainian wheat in Turkey, which has provided security guarantees for any corridor established for grain shipments, leaves Ankara and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a tough call.

Taking and re-exporting grain to countries in need can help avert the crisis of hunger for millions of people. But it also puts Turkey at risk of being seen as a middleman selling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stolen goods.

Perspective: The fate of the seized ship and the grain on board will be decided by a group of investigators from Turkey. Bloomberg reported Monday that the investigation had begun.

PORTS TO BE OPEN AFTER CONTRACT EXPIRATION: West Coast ports will continue to operate after the contract between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association expired last week, the two sides said in a rare joint statement. posted on Twitter.

Despite pledging to continue talks, the statement made it clear that there will be no extension of the now-expired contract.

Talks on a new contact, which began in May, were widely expected to pass the June 30 deadline. But the joint statement shows the level of commitment both sides have to avoid disruptions in an already damaged supply chain.

Context: The ILWU and PMA renegotiate a new contract every few years, but the history of negotiations between the two sides is littered with interruptions.

In 2002, negotiations to integrate the technology at the ports caused a slowdown and an 11-day shutdown, forcing the George W. Bush administration to step in and reopen the ports. In 2008, the ILWU orchestrated a one-day work stoppage, and sporadic stoppages occurred on the coast for three weeks. Then, in 2014, a deadlocked negotiation led to a work slowdown and deadlock, forcing the Obama administration to intervene.

Both sides have signaled this time that port automation will be front and center. Western US ports are among the slowest in the world, according to a study by the World Bank, and PMA has been eager to speed them up through automation.

But port workers see automated ports as a threat to their livelihoods and oppose widespread integration.

Power plays: More than twenty Democratic representatives last week sent a letter to the ILWU and PMA asking them to remain committed to the collective bargaining process and work in good faith.

The letter was directed by Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) and signed by members of the House Ag Committee Jim Costa (D-Calif.) and Jimmy Panetta (D-California).

President Joe Biden also met with the two sides last month during a visit to the Port of Los Angeles, where the two sides said they discussed a shared commitment to reaching a collective agreement that is fair to both sides.

Hemp growers continue to fight back: Hemp growers continue to struggle with confusion about regulations on the crop, four years after Congress legalized its sale, politicians Mona Zhang and Paul Demko report.

Courts, regulators and lawmakers are still trying to figure out how to deal with hemp and its derivatives, which may include the intoxicating THC Delta-8, amid regulatory inaction.

The FDA’s position continues to be that most products derived from ingested hemp are illegal, although its enforcement actions have largely been limited to sending warning letters to companies that make dubious medical claims.

Recent changes in hemp law: Several states have recently had events that have once again turned the market upside down for growers.

The Texas Supreme Court upheld a ban on the manufacture of smoked hemp products; Oregon regulators banned the process used to create Delta-8 THC; a Kansas distributor filed a lawsuit to confiscate its intoxicating Delta-8 THC products; and lawmakers in North Carolina nearly made hemp illegal again before a last-minute deal in the legislature kept it legal.

Ag pressure heats up: Several agricultural groups have asked Congress to review hemp in the 2023 farm bill.

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture has called on Congress to increase the amount of THC allowed in a hemp crop to 1 percent. The current law, authorized by the 2014 farm bill, stands at 0.3 percent, leaving many farmers unable to market their so-called hot hemp if it crosses the threshold.

Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.), chairman of the agriculture committee, has also made addressing hemp a priority in the upcoming farm bill.

We have such a variation of state laws where we are, it’s reminiscent of Prohibition, Scott said at a House Financial Services Subcommittee hearing in February. We are also getting into our farm bill, we have to address this issue, we can’t hide it anymore.

On the Hill this week: It’s another slow week in Washington as lawmakers are away on the second week of the Fourth of July holiday.

But Scotts House Agriculture Committee on Thursday will hold one hearing session for the 2023 California Farm Bill, hosted by Costa.

The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to ice cream in Florida that caused the death of an Illinois woman and a fetal death. It comes as the FDA remains under fire for ongoing outbreaks in infant formula and other food items.

The new president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, has pledged to increase wheat production in the country“,”_id”:”00000181-cbc7-dc8e-a5d9-dbd74a890000″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>pledged to increase wheat production in the country to avoid an impending hunger crisis, reports Reuters.

Harvest delays due to a cold spring“,”_id”:”00000181-cbc7-dc8e-a5d9-dbd7a9900000″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”>Harvest delays due to a cold spring has put July 4 corn on hold, the Des Moines Register reports. Inflation can also increase the price of the preferred wine.