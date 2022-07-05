The Ukrainian mathematician becomes the second woman to win the prestigious Fields Medal











Maryna Viazovska is known for her work in sphere packaging.Credit: Fred Merz (CC-BY-SA) Ukrainian number theorist Maryna Viazovska is among four winners of the 2022 Fields Medals, one of the highest honors in mathematics conventionally awarded to people under the age of 40. The other winners are James Maynard, a number theorist at the University of Oxford, UK; June Huh, combinatorics specialist at Princeton University in New Jersey; and Hugo Duminil-Copin, who studies statistical physics at the Institute for Advanced Scientific Studies (IHES) near Paris. The International Mathematical Union (IMU) announced the winners at an awards ceremony in Helsinki on 5 July. All of the medalists are extremely deserving and talented, showcasing the vibrancy of mathematical research across the globe, says Bryna Kra, a mathematician at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, who is president-elect of the American Mathematical Society. Viazovska, who is based at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), is the second woman to win the award. She is best known for solving the sphere packing problem, finding the arrangement of spheres that can occupy most of a volume in eight dimensions. In a three-dimensional space, the most efficient way to pack the spheres is in a pyramid arrangement, similar to how oranges are packed in trays in a grocery store (proving that this was mathematically extremely difficult and was the subject of a moving paper in the 1990s). But in four or more dimensions, very little is known, says Henry Cohn, a mathematician at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge. This terrible gap in our knowledge is almost embarrassing to humanity, Cohn said in a speech after the Fields Medal announcement. Viazovska introduced new techniques to the problem that came from number theory and the theory of symmetries in eight dimensions. “Given how poor our understanding of other dimensions is, it’s really amazing that Maryna was able to figure this out exactly,” Cohn added. More recently, Cohn himself has helped extend the result to 24-dimensional space. Viazovska invents fresh and unexpected tools that allow it to overcome natural barriers that have held us back for years, says Peter Sarnak, a number theorist at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton.





Field medalists June Huh, James Maynard and Hugo Duminil-Copin (left to right).Credit: Lance Murphey/Ryan Cowan/Matteo Fieni The Fields Medals and other IMU awards are usually announced at the opening of the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM), which takes place every four years. This year’s congress was scheduled to begin July 6 in St. Petersburg, Russia, but the plan was canceled after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Instead, the award ceremony was moved to Helsinki and the congress will take place as a virtual event. We condemn the madness, injustice and irreversibility of the war that threatens the very existence of humanity, wrote four members of the local organizing committee statement on February 27. The committee that selects the Fields winner, whose members’ identities have been kept secret until today, is said to have made its decision before the invasion. At a satellite conference for ICM on July 2, another Ukrainian-born woman, Svetlana Jitomirskaya at the University of California, Irvine, won the inaugural Ladyzhenskaya Prize in Mathematical Physics, the first major prize for the discipline to be named after a woman , but open. for people of all genders. The award celebrates the late Russian mathematician Olga Ladyzhenskaya (1922-2004), who narrowly missed out on her Fields Medal when her candidacy was considered in 1958. Before Viazovska, the only woman to win a Fields Medal was the late Maryam Mirzakhani, in 2014.

