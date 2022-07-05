Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid resigns from the UK government in a blow to Boris Johnson





Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid both announced they were leaving in letters tweeted within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening.

The most immediate controversy facing Johnson is Downing Street’s handling of last week’s resignation of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, who stepped down from his post last Thursday amid allegations he assaulted two guests at a private dinner the night before. While he did not directly admit to the allegations, Pincher said in a letter to Johnson that “I drank too much last night” and “embarrassed myself and other people.”

“The public rightly expects the government to be run properly, competently and seriously,” Sunak said in his resignation letter. “I understand that this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe that these standards are worth fighting for, and that is why I am resigning.”

“In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally very different,” Sunak added in the letter. “I am sad that I am leaving the Government, but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this”.

Javid wrote that “it has been a great privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.” Javid added that the vote of confidence in the prime minister last month “was a moment for humility, control and new direction”. “I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and therefore you have lost my trust as well,” Javid wrote. Downing Street has struggled to explain why Pincher was in government in the first place amid a wave of revelations about his alleged past behaviour. When those reports emerged, Downing Street initially denied that the Prime Minister knew anything specific about them. Afterward, Johnson’s team said it had known about the landmark allegations but that they had been “resolved.” When it emerged that one of the previously unreported charges against Pincher had been upheld, Johnson’s spokesman explained that “resolved” could mean she had been upheld. Then on Tuesday morning, Simon McDonald, the former senior civil servant at the Foreign Office, revealed that Johnson had been personally briefed on the outcome of an inquiry into Pincher’s conduct. Minutes before Sunak and Javid announced their resignations, Johnson admitted it was a “mistake” to appoint Pincher to his government. For months, Johnson has faced a barrage of criticism over his and his government’s behaviour, including illegal, lockdown-breaking parties thrown in his Downing Street offices, for which he and others were fined . Last month, he survived a vote of confidence, but the final tally of his lawmakers rebelling against him was higher than his supporters expected: 41% of his parliamentary party refused to support him. This is a developing story.

