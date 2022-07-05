In blow to Boris Johnson, 2 senior UK ministers resignExBulletin



Toby Melville/PA via AP

LONDON Two of Britain’s most senior cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandal.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other after a day in which the prime minister was forced to admit he had to change his story on how he handled allegations of sexual misconduct by a senior member of his government.

“It is with great regret that I have to tell you that I can no longer serve in this government, in good conscience,” Javid said in his resignation letter. “I am instinctively a team player, but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their government.”

Sunak said that “the public rightly expects the government to be run properly, competently and seriously.”

“I understand that this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning,” he added.

Both Sunak and Javid have been seen as potential leadership contenders within the Conservative Party if Johnson is forced out. Their departures were a major blow to the prime minister because both were responsible for two of the biggest issues facing Britain right now, the cost of living crisis and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The scandal involves a lawmaker appointed to a senior position despite allegations of sexual misconduct

The latest scandal saw Johnson hit by allegations that he failed to clear a lawmaker who was appointed to a top position despite allegations of sexual misconduct.

Johnson has faced pressure to explain what he knew about earlier misconduct allegations against lawmaker Chris Pincher, who resigned as deputy chief whip on Thursday amid complaints that he hugged two men at a private club.

Minutes before Javid and Sunak’s resignations were announced, Johnson told reporters that Pincher should have been sacked by the government following an earlier incident in 2019.

Asked if it was a mistake to appoint Pincher to the government, Johnson said “I think it was a mistake and I apologize for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.”

“I apologize to everyone who has been hurt by it. I want to make it absolutely clear that there is no place in this government for anyone who is predatory or who abuses their position of power,” Johnson said.

The government’s explanation was repeatedly changed over the past five days. Ministers initially said Johnson was unaware of any allegations when he promoted Pincher to the post in February.

On Monday, a spokesman said Johnson was aware of allegations of sexual misconduct that “were either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint.”

That account didn’t sit well with Simon McDonald, the most senior civil servant at the UK Foreign Office from 2015 to 2020. In a highly unusual move, he said on Tuesday that the prime minister’s office was still not telling the truth.

McDonald said in a letter to the parliamentary standards commissioner that he received complaints about Pincher’s behavior in the summer of 2019, shortly after Pincher became Foreign Office minister. An investigation upheld the complaint and Pincher apologized for his actions, McDonald said.

McDonald countered that Johnson was unaware of the allegations or that the complaints were dismissed because they had been settled or not formally filed.

“Original line no. 10 is not true and the edit is still not correct,” McDonald wrote, referring to the Prime Minister’s office in Downing Street. “Mr. Johnson was personally informed of the initiation and outcome of the investigation.

Hours after McDonald’s comments emerged, Johnson’s office again changed its story, saying the prime minister forgot he had been told Pincher was the subject of a formal complaint.

The latest revelations have fueled discontent within Johnson’s cabinet after ministers were forced to publicly give the prime minister’s denials, only to change their explanation the next day.

The Times of London published an analysis of the situation on Tuesday under the headline “Allegation of lie puts Boris Johnson at risk”.

Johnson survived a no-confidence vote after a scandal over deadlock-breaking parties

Johnson’s authority had already been shaken by a vote of no confidence last month. He survived, but 41% of Tories voted to remove him from office.

The prime minister’s variable responses to months of accusations of parties breaking the deadlock in government offices that eventually resulted in 126 fines, including one levied against Johnson, fueled concerns about his leadership.

Two weeks later, Tory candidates were badly beaten in two special elections to fill vacancies in Parliament, adding to the discontent within Johnson’s party.

When Pincher resigned last week as deputy chief whip, a key position in enforcing party discipline, he told the prime minister he had “drank too much” the night before and had “embarrassed myself and other people”.

Johnson initially refused to suspend Pincher from the Conservative Party, but he relented after a formal complaint about allegations of harassment was lodged with parliamentary authorities.

Critics suggested Johnson was slow to react because he did not want to be in the position of forcing Pincher to resign his seat in Parliament and setting the Conservatives up for another potential special election defeat.

Even before the Pincher scandal, suggestions were swirling that Johnson could soon face another vote of no confidence.

In the coming weeks, Conservative lawmakers will elect new members to the committee that sets parliamentary rules for the party. Some candidates have suggested they would support changing the rules to allow another vote of no confidence. Existing rules require 12 months between such votes.

Senior Conservative lawmaker Roger Gale, a long-time critic of Johnson, said he would support a change to the Conservative Committee’s 1922 rules.

“Mr Johnson has been sending ministers on one occasion a cabinet minister for three days to defend the vulnerable, effectively lying on his behalf. This cannot be allowed to continue,” Gale told the BBC. “This prime minister has ruined the reputation of a proud and honorable party for honesty and decency and this is not acceptable.