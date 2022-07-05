Second Statement on Russia’s War in Ukraine and International Sport





The text of the following declaration has been agreed by the sports ministers or their equivalents from the countries and individuals listed at the end of the declaration. Initial text: Russia’s chosen unprovoked and unjustifiable war against Ukraine, facilitated by the Belarusian government, is abhorrent and a flagrant violation of its international obligations. Respect for human rights and peaceful relations between nations form the foundation of international sport. We, as a collective of like-minded nations, reaffirm the declaration of March 8, recognizing the autonomy of sports organizations, we further express the position of our governments that: The national governing bodies of Russian and Belarusian sports should be suspended by international sports federations.

Individuals closely associated with the Russian and Belarusian states, including but not limited to government officials, should be removed from positions of influence in international sports federations, such as boards and organizing committees.

National and international sports organizations should consider suspending the broadcast of sports competitions in Russia and Belarus. In cases where national and international sports organizations, and other event organizers, choose to allow athletes (including athletes, officials and administrators) from Russia and Belarus to participate in sports events: It should be clear that they do not represent the Russian or Belarusian states.

The use of official Russian and Belarusian state flags, emblems and anthems should be banned.

Appropriate steps must be taken to ensure that any public statements made or symbols displayed at sporting events – by any athlete, official and administrator involved – are consistent with this approach. We call on all international sports federations to take these principles into account, applaud all those who have already taken action and encourage our domestic sports bodies to engage with their international federations to do so. These restrictions should remain in place until cooperation under the rules-based international order becomes possible again. Furthermore, we reiterate our encouragement to the international sports community to continue to show its solidarity with the people of Ukraine, including support for the continuation and reconstruction of Ukrainian sport where possible. Signed by the following ministers or their equivalents: Australia: The Honorable Anika Wells MP, Minister for Aged Care and Minister for Sport

Austria: Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, Minister of Arts and Culture, Civil Service and Sport

Belgium: Valrie Glatigny, Minister for Higher Education, Adult Education, Scientific Research, University Hospitals, Youth Welfare, Houses of Justice, Youth, Sport and Brussels Promotion of the French-Speaking Community. This signature commits the French-speaking Community, the Flemish Community and the German-speaking Community of Belgium.

Canada: The Honorable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport

Croatia: Dr. Nikolina Brnjac, Minister of Tourism and Sports

Cyprus: Prodromos Prodromou, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Office

Czech Republic: Filip Neusser, President of the National Sports Agency

Denmark: Ane Halsboe-Jrgensen, Minister of Culture

Estonia: Liina Kersna, Minister of Education and Research in the responsibilities of the Minister of Culture

Finland: Petri Honkonen, Minister of Science and Culture

France: Amlie Ouda-Castra, Minister of Sports and Olympic and Paralympic Games

Germany: Mahmut zdemir MP, Parliamentary Secretary of State in the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community

Greece: Lefteris Avgenakis, Deputy Minister for Sports

Iceland: smundur Einar Daason, Minister of Education and Children

Ireland: Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht

Italy: Valentina Vezzali, Secretary of State for Sports

Japan: HE SUEMATSU Shinsuke, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology

Republic of Korea: PARK Bo Gyoon, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism

Latvia: Anita Muiniece, Minister of Education and Science

Liechtenstein: HE Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sport

Lithuania: Dr Jurgita Iugdinien, Minister of Education, Science and Sports

Luxembourg: Georges Engel, Minister of Sports

Malta: Dr Clifton Grima, Minister for Education, Youth, Sport, Research and Innovation

Netherlands: Conny Helder, Minister for Long-Term Care and Sport

New Zealand: Hon Grant Robertson, Minister for Sport and Recreation

Norway: Anette Trettebergstuen, Minister of Culture and Equality

Poland: Kamil Bortniczuk, Minister of Sports and Tourism

Portugal: Ana Catarina Mendes, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Cabinet and for Parliamentary Affairs (in charge of Youth and Sports)

Romania: Carol-Eduard Novak, Minister of Sports

Slovakia: Ivan Husar, State Secretary for Sports

Slovenia: Dr Igor Papi, Minister of Education, Science and Sports

Spain: Miquel Octavi Iceta i Llorens, Minister of Culture and Sports

Sweden: Anders Ygeman, Minister for Integration and Migration

United Kingdom: Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

United States of America: Elizabeth Allen, Senior Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Officer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.state.gov/second-statement-on-russias-war-on-ukraine-international-sport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos