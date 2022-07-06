UNK Students Explore Beautiful Costa Rica – UNK News







111 Lively nightlife. Amazing culture. Tropical beaches. Beautiful scenery. Sounds like the perfect summer vacation, right? For Tatum Vondra and 10 other University of Nebraska at Kearney students, it definitely was. They visited Costa Rica through a study abroad program organized by UNK Department of Modern Languages. Seven of the students were there for a month and four participated in a two-week program. The group took classes at the Language Academy of Costa Rica during the week and spent the weekends exploring the Central American country known for its beaches, volcanoes and biodiversity. We asked Vondra, a senior studying business administration with an emphasis in marketing and minoring in Spanish and event management, a few questions about this amazing experience. Tell us about the journey. What things were you able to do?

The first weekend we traveled to Monteverde and La Fortuna. In Monteverde, we went ziplining and spent time exploring the area. In La Fortuna, we stayed at a guesthouse, went to a waterfall with a rope swing, went swimming at a resort near the volcano, and enjoyed our time in this beautiful town. The second weekend we traveled to Jaco and Manuel Antonio, two cities on the Pacific coast. We spent most of our time here relaxing on the beach and soaking up the sun. San Jose (where we lived) is in the middle of the country and we stayed during the rainy season so it was nice to experience the coast as well. The third weekend we spent time visiting the local craft markets and checking out the nightlife. My 21st birthday was on June 19th, so we celebrated with our friends and host families! Why did you choose this study abroad trip?

I had heard great things about the program and was aware of the welcoming culture that the local Costa Ricans have towards Americans. I had planned to attend this trip after my freshman year; however, travel was not possible for the past two years due to COVID. The people of Costa Rica are so kind and the school was a phenomenal place to practice my Spanish skills. What was your favorite part?

It’s so hard to pick just one. The day Costa Rica qualified for the World Cup was definitely a favorite. The whole city of San Jose was a party and everyone was so inclusive in letting us participate in the festivities. Another interesting part of the program was meeting students from other states and countries. Our group became close to students from North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, and Louisiana, and I befriended two students from Belgium. As a college student, how valuable was this experience?

This experience was invaluable. I gained independence while navigating a new city and it was a great way to improve my Spanish skills. My classes were 1:1 with one teacher and we became very close over the four weeks. I have continued to stay in touch with my mum and host teacher. Why should other students study abroad?

I would recommend study abroad to other students for a long list of reasons. Studying abroad forces you to step outside your comfort zone and learn new things about other cultures as well as yourself. Exploring a new country allowed me to see life in a new perspective, improve my professional and communication skills, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

