The second smuggling tunnel under the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border is discovered

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration on July 5 called on the last remaining civilians to evacuate Ukraine’s eastern region as Russia escalated its offensive, hitting several cities and towns in the region and elsewhere in the country.

More than 350,000 residents remain in Donetsk, and Pavlo Kyrylenko said their evacuation is necessary to save lives and enable the Ukrainian military to defend itself against the Russian advance.

The fate of the entire country will be decided by the Donetsk region, Kyrylenko told reporters in Kramatorsk, the administrative center of Donetsk. Once there are fewer people, we will be able to focus more on our enemy and carry out our main tasks.

said the railway system of Ukraine more passenger cars were being added to trains leaving Pokrovsk, a city northwest of the regional capital, to increase departures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that air alerts were issued late on July 5 in almost all parts of the country, including countries that had experienced relative calm in recent weeks.

The Russian army never takes a break. It has a job — to take people’s lives, to scare people — so that even a few days without an air raid already feel like part of the terror, he said.

The main Russian targets now are Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, Kyrylenko said, describing the shelling as very chaotic without a specific target… just to destroy civilian infrastructure and residential areas.

Slovyansk came under continuous bombardment on July 5, Mayor Vadym Lyakh said on Facebook. He first called on people to evacuate, but then said that residents who remained should take shelter.

Kyrylenko said earlier that at least two people were killed and seven wounded as a result of the bombing of Slovyansk on July 5. Kyrylenko posted a video on social media showing smoke rising from a shopping area and photos of firefighters putting out the flames. The claims could not be independently verified.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on July 5 that the war in Ukraine will continue until all goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin are achieved. However, Shoigu said that the main priorities for Moscow are to preserve the life and health of the troops and exclude the threat to the security of civilians.

Ukrainian forces early on July 5 took up new defensive lines in Donetsk, where they still control major cities, after withdrawing from Lysychansk.

The withdrawal prompted Russia to claim full control of the eastern Luhansk region, although Zelenskiy vowed to regain lost ground.

Putin on July 4 declared that Russian forces should continue to advance across the Donetsk region “as has happened in Luhansk”.

An intelligence report The British Ministry of Defense on July 5 said the battle for Donbass “has been characterized by slow rates of progress” and heavy use of artillery by Russia, leveling towns and cities in the process.

“The fighting in Donetsk Oblast will almost certainly continue in this fashion,” the intelligence report said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by phone with Zelenskiy on July 5, telling him he believes Ukraine can retake territory recently seized from Russia.

Johnson reiterated Britain’s commitment to help Kiev defend and rebuild, and Zelenskiy thanked him for another 100 million pounds ($119 million) in support.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the prime minister also updated Zelenskiy on the UK’s latest military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems, which would arrive in the coming days and weeks.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on July 5 that the first batch of Ukrainian soldiers had recently arrived in Britain as part of a program to train up to 10,000 new Ukrainian recruits.

Wallace said the weekly courses, based on British soldiers’ basic training, include weapons training, battlefield first aid, patrol tactics and training on the law of armed conflict.

Zelenskiy said earlier that Kiev’s armed forces were not discouraged in their efforts to “break” Moscow’s will to pursue war against his country hours after Putin ordered his army to continue the offensive.

Zelenskiy said in his nightly video message on July 4 that despite Ukraine’s withdrawal from Lysychansk, which allowed Russia to claim full control of the eastern Luhansk region, its troops continued to fight.

“We have to break them,” he said. “It is a difficult task. It requires time and superhuman effort. But we have no alternative.”

Ukraine’s military said it withdrew from the bombed city of Lysychansk late on July 3 to save the lives of its soldiers, while Zelenskiy vowed to retake the city “thanks to increased supplies of modern weapons.”

“This is the last victory for Russia on Ukrainian territory,” Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskiy, said in a video posted online.

Arestovych said that in addition to the battle for Donetsk, Ukraine hoped to launch counteroffensives in the south of the country.

“Taking the cities in the east means that 60 percent of Russian forces are now concentrated in the east and it is difficult for them to redirect south,” he said.

“And there are no more forces that can be brought from Russia. They paid a huge price for Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk,” he said.

Early on July 5, Russian missiles hit the southern city of Mykolayiv, on the main highway between Kherson and Odesa, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.

With reporting from Reuters, AP and dpa