Who is Robert Crimo? What we know about the suspect in the shooting at the American parade | 5 points | World News

US law enforcement agencies on Tuesday announced they had captured a suspect named Robert Crimo in a shooting Monday that killed six people and injured more than 36 at a July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The injured ranged in age from 8 to 85 years old. Police also reported that the shooting occurred from the roof of a business, where the suspect reached through an alleyway ladder adjacent to the building that was not secure. The motives of the shootings by the investigating officers are still unknown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}





{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}





Who is Robert Crimo – the person of interest in the Highland Park shooting

1. Suspect – Robert E Crimo III, is a 22-year-old man who also reportedly goes by the name Bobbie. He was arrested hours later driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with an Illinois plate, Reuters reported.

2. An online profile matching the description of the suspects – thin-faced bearded man with face and neck tattoos – has also come to light. Crimo reportedly performed and released several self-made rap songs under the stage name Awake the Rapper.

3. Awake the Rapper is said to have released his first single in 2016, however he reportedly started using this name on several social media platforms in 2011 itself. In 2020, he released a single titled In my Honda, which is now being linked to the fact that he was arrested driving a silver Honda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}





{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}





4. Crimo is also believed to be the son of a mayoral candidate who lost the 2019 election, according to some REPORTS.

5. Social media pages that appeared to belong to Robert Crimo III have now been removed from YouTube, Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ guidelines.

The shooting at the Independence Day parade is the latest in a string of reported mass shootings at schools, churches, grocery stores in recent months. US President Joe Biden expressed shock at the “senseless gun violence” during the July 4 event.