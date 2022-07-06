International
6 dead, dozens injured by shooting at the parade – World
A gunman opened fire on a rooftop at an Illinois Independence Day parade on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens.
The shooting happened about 10:15 a.m., when the parade was about three-quarters done in downtown Highland Park, about 25 miles north of Chicago, authorities said.
Late Monday afternoon, police identified the person of interest in the shooting as 22-year-old Robert E Crimo III. The suspect “was taken into custody without incident” after a massive manhunt, police said.
A police officer briefly chased the suspect as he drove about five miles north of the shooting scene before the man pulled over and was taken into custody, Highland Park police said.
The gunman apparently used a “high-powered rifle” to fire from a spot on top of a commercial building and targeted people attending the parade. Earlier in the day, police described the gunman as a white man with a small build and longer black hair.
Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting stopped by the time police officers arrived at the scene of the shooting. He said the killer was “sober and very hard to watch” and called the crime “very random, very deliberate”.
Police said they are urgently tracing the recovered firearm to find out who bought the gun and its origin.
Among the victims, five were killed during the shooting at the scene and another person died later in hospital. The police did not give details about the victims or the injured.
The five victims killed at the scene were all adults, said Jennifer Banek, the Lake County coroner, but she did not have information on the sixth victim, who was taken to a hospital and died there.
After the attack, NorthShore Highland Park Hospital said in a statement that the facility hosted 26 people, with their ages ranging from 8 to 85.
“The vast majority suffered gunshot wounds and the rest suffered injuries as a result of the chaos that ensued at the parade,” NorthShore Highland Park Hospital said.
Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director of North American affairs, said on Twitter that a Mexican citizen was killed in the Highland Park shooting and two other Mexicans were wounded.
Celebrations, including parades and fireworks, were canceled in several nearby towns amid fears of more violence.
In a speech Monday night, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker addressed the Highland Park community, saying “there are no words” to describe the loss and grief of the families of those killed and injured in the parade.
“It is devastating that a celebration of America was destroyed by our uniquely American plague,” Pritzker said. “One Day to Freedom has thrown into stark relief the one freedom we, as a nation, have refused to uphold. The freedom of our fellow citizens to live without the daily fear of gun violence.”
President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday that he and first lady Jill Biden were “shocked by the senseless gun violence that has once again brought grief to an American community this Independence Day.” He said he had “urged federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time.”
Monday’s shooting marks at least the 308th mass shooting in the US this year, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks such incidents.
It was the latest in a series of high-profile mass shootings in recent months. Ten people were killed and three wounded when a heavily armed white man opened fire at a grocery store in a predominantly black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, in May. In Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and 2 adults were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in June.
