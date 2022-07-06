The reconstruction of Ukraine is a long road, but it must start now: Guterres





INhis video messageAt the meeting of around 40 country representatives in Lugano, the Secretary-General emphasized the tragic human impact of the conflict, as well as the long-term challenges that lie ahead: Russia’s war in Ukraine has claimed thousands of lives and forcibly displaced millions, the UN chief said. Millions of Ukrainians have lost their livelihoods and are at risk of falling into poverty. The damage and destruction to homes, hospitals, schools will take years to rebuildThis is a long road, but it must begin now. In addition to the UN, international financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank also participated in the meeting. On the agenda, projects to promote climate protection, digital economy and diversification of energy sources. FAO helps Ukrainian farmers The development comes after the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)start an offerto help Ukrainian farmers save their summer crops later this month. The $17 million project, funded by Japan, also aims to support the export of wheat to unspecified alternative international markets, while also strengthening food security for countries dependent on imports of Ukrainian grains, vegetable oil and other goods. It includes restoring storage silos for Ukraine’s grains, and also ensuring the country’s farmers have the tools they need to work in the future, FAO said in a statement. Ukrainian farmers are feeding themselves, their communities and millions of other people around the world.Ensuring that they can continue to produce, store safely and have access to alternative markets to sell their produce is vital to ensuring food availabilityprotect livelihoods, strengthen food security within Ukraine and ensure that other import-dependent countries have a stable and sufficient supply of grain at a manageable cost, said Rein Paulsen, Director of FAO’s Office of Emergencies and Resilience -s. In the spotlight of the Human Rights Council A large number of civilian casualties and massive destruction of civilian infrastructure caused by the Russian military and to a much lesser extent by the Ukrainian armed forces are not in line with International Humanitarian Law, the UN human rights chief said. to man.Michelle Bacheletin a report presented on Tuesday in Human Rights Council in Geneva. The report examines the human rights situation in Ukraine from the beginning of the Russian occupation on 24 February to 15 May. The findings are based on information gathered by the UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine during 11 field visits, visits to 3 places of detention and 517 interviews with victims and witnesses of human rights violations, as well as sources of other information.



UNDP/Oleksandr Ratushniak Apartment buildings are destroyed after shelling in the Obolon district of Kiev, Ukraine. There is no access to the occupied territory While we have yet to gain access to the territory occupied by the Russian armed forces, we document violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) committed by all parties, and we remain fully committed to monitoring the human rights situation throughout the territory of Ukraine,said the UN High Commissioner. Since July 3, OHCHR has documented over 10,000 civilian deaths or injuries across Ukraine, with 335 children among the 4,889 documented as killed. However, the actual figures are likely to be much higher. Most documented civilian casualties are caused by the use of explosive weapons in populated areas,said Ms. BacheletHeavy artillery shelling, such as multiple launch rocket systems, and rocket and air strikes, including weapons capable of carrying cluster munitions, were used repeatedly. The massive displacement of the civilian population including over 8 million internally has had a disproportionate impact on women, children, the elderly and the disabled. Concerns persist over extrajudicial killings, including summary executions,said Ms. Bachelet.The mounting evidence gives my Office reasonable grounds to believe that serious violations of International Humanitarian Law in this regard have been committed by the Russian armed forces. OHCHR is working to substantiate over 300 allegations of killings by the Russian armed forces in situations that were not related to active combat.

