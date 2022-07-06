Calgary’s rainy summer weather gets mixed reviews





It’s been a wet summer so far in Calgary and surrounding areas, with lots of rain and cooler temperatures. Those two things are hurting business for places like the Calgary Porch restaurant, which relies on its patio to bring in customers during the summer. It’s unfortunate,” said Porch bartender Yianni Kounougeris. “We’ve been a little slower right now because of that.” The patio is not just a feature of outdoor restaurants. It also has a roof over half of its dining space and a bar area that can be fully opened, giving customers a chance to soak up the summer weather. “It really provides that wonderful patio atmosphere almost to give you an escape, like you’re on vacation, like in Mexico or Hawaii,” Kounougeris said. However, that patio stays closed when it rains. “Hopefully later in July, come the Stampede, we’ll have better weather, we’ll have some summer,” Kounougeris said. Yianni Kounougeris is a bartender at the Calgary Porch restaurant. At Inglewood Golf and Curling Club, wet weather is keeping people from hitting the links. “We’re down about 18 percent in rounds compared to last year at this time,” said Jason Stanier, general manager of the Inglewood Golf and Curling Club. “In comparison, for example, we’ve had about six full days of rain this year, while at this time last year we had none. “It was a drought last year, we needed some rain, it’s good that we got some rain, now we were ready for the start of summer. The rain is expected very differently from the provincial agriculture sector after the extreme heat and drought of the last few years. “It relieves some of the moisture pressure and concern, but we still need more moisture as we go forward for the rest of the year,” said Lynn Jacobson, president of the Alberta Federation of Agriculture. “You think you’ve got it figured out, and the next year she throws a curveball at you and you can start all over again.” Jacobson expects the crop to do better this year because of the extra moisture. Quazi Hassan, a professor in the Department of Geomatics and Environmental Engineering at the University of Calgary, says Calgary and Lethbridge have already seen 30 percent of the typical rainfall expected for July in the first three days of the month. “This can be attributed to global climate change, land use changes and also the way we create different things and do our business around the world,” he said. Hassan said the increased moisture will help reduce the risk of grass fires and other types of fire in the area. Rain is still in the forecast this week and into the weekend.

