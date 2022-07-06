Little evidence that more great white sharks are moving into the North Atlantic

Of the total 227 sharks tagged, only about a quarter make the annual trip to Atlantic Canadian waters Photo by HO / The Canadian Press

Article content HALIFAX A new study of the distribution of the endangered white shark in Canadian waters says an underwater detection network suggests the population remains stable but is not increasing.

Article content That flies in the face of concerns that the ocean’s largest predators are increasingly spreading perceptions of the region fueled by a suspected attack last August on a woman in waters off Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island and cellphone videos in the same months depicting a shark munching on a seal carcass. Shark tracking apps have also become popular, as the Ocearch group has operated in the region for several seasons tagging the animals and allowing the public to follow the creatures online as they migrate across the northwest Atlantic from July to November. However, work by a consortium of leading white shark experts who study the animals’ behavior says sightings in Canada do not translate into increased detection from underwater acoustic networks that pick up signals from tagged animals.

Article content The collaborative study published last month in the Canadian Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences says that when the increased number of tagged sharks and the larger array of detection systems are taken into account, the number of great whites in Canadian waters appears to be stable. He says that while there have been theories of increasing numbers of great whites based on sightings, we found limited corroborating evidence. There was no systematic increase in the proportion of the tagged population visiting Canadian waters, which has remained relatively constant during years where a significant number of animals were tagged (2016 onwards), the study says. The paper was co-authored by Heather Bowlby, principal researcher at the federal government’s Atlantic Canadian Shark Research Laboratory, Megan Winton of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in North Chatham, Mass., and Gregory Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Article content The vast majority of sharks were tagged off Cape Cod between 2009 and 2021, with about three percent of sharks tagged in Canadian waters in 2018 and 2019. Of a total of 227 tagged sharks, only about a quarter make the annual trip to Atlantic Canadian waters, according to the study of migrations in recent decades. Bowlby said in a recent phone interview that when scientists calculated the increase in monitoring, they found that a consistent fraction of the total number of tagged sharks were showing up in the acoustic nets that pick up their signals. For example, data show that in Girin e Fundi in 2016, 70 acoustic receivers deployed in the area detected three great whites, while four years later, with three times as many receivers, nine great whites were detected as well. why more sharks had is tagged. Over the past five years, the study found that between 11 and 19 percent of acoustically tagged sharks were detected in Canadian waters.

Article content Bowlby said the main purpose of the papers is to build a baseline to describe the critical habitat for great white sharks in the region. She said observations of shark behavior collected by satellite tags that can track sharks to depth have raised important questions about prevailing views that temperature and other environmental aspects of the ocean are the only factors in the animals’ whereabouts. She noted that the tags show the sharks diving to depths of about 50 meters in coastal locations during the summer months, and they appeared to do this behavior regardless of the water temperature range. The data also showed that most of the sharks coming into Canadian waters from Cape Cod are younger, swimming long distances to hunt prey that includes seals.

Article content Bowlby has a nuanced message about how swimmers and other recreational users of Nova Scotia’s waters should react to the presence of sharks. She said that since the research does not show a significant increase in shark abundance in Canada, recreational beach users in the Atlantic regions are not at greater risk. However, Bowlby says the great white is a powerful marine predator and sometimes a bit of discretion is required. Paul Deon, director of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service, said in an interview Monday that even in the late 1970s, when he was beginning his 48-year career with the service, he heard fishermen tell anecdotes about catching sharks. big white ones. He believed little had changed over the decades. I think the risk is extremely low, he said. It makes more sense to get hurt on a drive to the beach than to be attacked by a shark there. However, the lifeguard service has a shark sighting policy where the water is cleared for at least two hours after a sighting at a patrolled beach.

