F-35 fighter jets from the US and South Korea send a message to North Korea





Six US Air Force F-35s from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and will fly F-35s from the host country in a series of exercises ending on July 14, the two said the military.

“This deployment is aimed at increasing the interoperability of (our air forces) by demonstrating the strong deterrence and joint defense posture of the alliance,” South Korea’s Defense Ministry said.

A South Korean spokesman said this is the first time stealth fighters from the two allies have worked together.

Experts say stealth fighters able to evade Pyongyang’s radars would be vital in any action against North Korea.

The deployment of American fighters is a visible sign of the commitment that US President Joe Biden made to his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, when the two met in Seoul in May. “Given the evolving threat posed by (North Korea), the two leaders agree to begin discussions to expand the scope and scale of joint military drills and exercises in and around the Korean Peninsula,” the White House said after the meeting. both presidents. “The two leaders also reaffirm the U.S. commitment to deploy strategic U.S. military assets in a timely and coordinated manner as needed.” Tensions with North Korea have increased in recent months. Pyongyang has been testing missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads at a record pace, with at least 17 launches this year. The US military said the US F-35s would operate alongside other US aircraft during their deployment, without giving details. But the work with South Korea’s F-35 is the main event. The F-35 is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world. The US operates hundreds of aircraft, which come in three configurations, the conventional take-off and landing F-35As flown by the Air Force; the Marine Corps F-35B, which can land vertically; and the F-35C, configured for aircraft carrier operations. Like the US Air Force, the South Korean Air Force flies the F-35A, with the first aircraft delivered by manufacturer Lockheed Martin in 2018. Its fleet of 40 fifth-generation aircraft became fully operational this spring. On March 25, the day after one of Pyongyang’s missile tests, Seoul staged an “elephant parade” of its F-35 fleet, lining up the planes all at once on a runway in a show of force. “Using F-35A stealth fighters, stealth power capable of covert infiltration and precision strikes, we will achieve an overwhelming strategic victory and maintain a comprehensive military posture that will deter further North Korean actions “, then Defense Minister Suh Wook said. during the elephant walk. The last reported deployment of US F-35s to South Korea came in 2017, when they joined F-22 stealth jets in what was described at the time as the largest concentration of fifth-generation fighter jets ever in South Korea. Those warplanes were part of a massive annual US-South Korea exercise called Vigilant Ace, which was later canceled under the Donald Trump administration after the then-US president tried to woo North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. to give up its nuclear missile programs. After three meetings between Trump and Kim failed to reach an agreement, North Korea has increased its missile program. The US and South Korea fear Pyongyang could try to test a nuclear weapon soon, something it has not done since 2017.

