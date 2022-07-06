Sweden and Finland Close to NATO Membership > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





During a ceremony in Brussels, NATO ambassadors today signed the membership protocols that will bring Finland and Sweden one step closer to joining the alliance. The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, said that it was a historic day “for Finland, for Sweden, for niton and for Euro-Atlantic security”. Accession protocols now go to the alliance’s 30 member countries for national ratification under the procedures of various nations. In the United States, this means that the Senate would have to approve the addition of these countries to the 1949 Washington Treaty. Finland and Sweden will make a strong and important contribution to our alliance.” Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg For decades, Sweden and Finland were content to work with NATO, but did not become members of the defense alliance. But Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine in February changed the playing field in Europe, and those nations – both historically neutral – petitioned to join NATO. At last week’s NATO summit in Madrid, allied leaders agreed to invite Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. “Finland and Sweden will make powerful and important contributions to our alliance,” Stoltenberg said after the ceremony. He noted that years of training and exercises together have increased the interaction of Finnish and Swedish forces with NATO, and the nations share the same values ​​as other members of the alliance. “I congratulate all allies for moving so quickly in accepting Finland’s and Sweden’s membership requests, and I want to thank Turkey, Finland and Sweden for their constructive approach,” the secretary general said. “The tripartite agreement they signed at the Madrid summit made today possible.” Finland shares a long border with Russia, and Sweden is just across the Baltic Sea from Russia. There are concerns about actions that Russian President Vladimir Putin may take against the nations. “The security of Finland and Sweden is important for our alliance, including during the ratification process,” Stoltenberg said. “Many allies have already made clear commitments to the security of Finland and Sweden, and NATO has increased our presence in the region, including more exercises.” The signing of the document means that Finland and Sweden will have the status of “guests” and will participate in the alliance discussions. Sweden has a world-class military and will contribute to the security of all NATO allies. “We are convinced that our membership will strengthen NATO and increase stability in the Euro-Atlantic area,” said Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde. “We will do our part to contribute to NATO’s collective defense side by side with other allies.” Linde said the decision to join NATO has a lot of support in her country, “and we believe that NATO membership is the best way for Sweden to ensure our national security and keep the Swedish people safe.” Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said his country looks forward to working closely with other NATO allies. “The membership of Finland and Sweden will not only contribute to their own security, but to the collective security of the alliance,” he said.

