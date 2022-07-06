Sri Lanka is ‘bankrupt’, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe





Wickremesinghe told lawmakers that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the country’s “collapsed” economy are “difficult” because the South Asian nation of 22 million people entered the talks as a bankrupt country and not as a developing country.

“We are now participating in the negotiations as a bankrupt country. Therefore, we have to face a more difficult and complicated situation than the previous negotiations,” Wickremesinghe told parliament.

“Due to the state of bankruptcy our country is in, we have to submit a plan for our debt sustainability to the (IMF) separately,” he added. “Only when they are satisfied with that plan can we reach an agreement at the staff level. This is not a straightforward process.”

Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst financial crisis in seven decades as its foreign reserves fell to record lows, with dollars running out to pay for essential imports including food, medicine and fuel.

Schools have been suspended and fuel has been limited to essential services. In several major cities, including the commercial capital, Colombo, hundreds continue to queue for hours to buy fuel, sometimes clashing with police and the military as they wait. On Sunday, Sri Lanka’s energy minister, Kanchana Wijesekera, said the country had less than a day’s worth of fuel left. “In terms of fuel and food, our country was going to have to deal with this crisis at some point in time. Fuel was scarce. Food prices went up,” he said, adding that international crises like Russia’s war in Ukraine have made things worse. “Due to the recent global crises, this situation has become more acute and those of us who were in the frying pan fell into the oven,” said Wijesekera. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said he hoped a report on debt restructuring and sustainability would be submitted to the IMF by August. Once an agreement is reached, a comprehensive loan assistance program will be prepared for a period of four years, Wickremesinghe said. His speech in parliament was interrupted by opposition lawmakers chanting “Gota go home” — a reference to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was in attendance. For months, large numbers of Sri Lankans have called for Rajapaksa to resign over allegations of economic mismanagement. Wickremesinghe said that by the end of this year, inflation will rise to 60%. “This will be a difficult and bitter journey,” Wickremesinghe said. “But we can get relief at the end of this journey. Progress can be made.” The British government said on Tuesday it was now advising against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka due to the impact of the economic crisis.

